The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board is moving quickly in the search for a part-time interim superintendent for the Kenyon-Wanamingo School District.
At a special meeting held Wednesday, the board decided to move forward with the superintendent recruitment process by searching for and interviewing an interim superintendent to take over for current Superintendent Jeff Pesta, who recently announced his resignation from K-W Schools.
Pesta, who has been with the district for four years, has been named interim superintendent for Hastings Public Schools. Hastings School Board approved the hire on Nov. 25. He will officially take over on Jan. 2, 2020 and serve for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year. Pesta has offered to continue serving the K-W Schools as the superintendent and community education director of record during the transition to an interim superintendent.
While at K-W, Pesta oversaw a new district website/branding and the implementation of distance learning days to replace all weather cancellations. He introduced interest-based bargaining and successfully negotiated all district master agreements. More recently, he led the district campaign to revoke and replace a local operating levy.
The board discussed certain requirements the interim must possess, potential interview questions that may be asked and the need to discuss a resignation with Pesta before the end of the month. The board expects an interim chief to serve from January to June and to work with a search firm to put together a list of candidates to interview for the permanent superintendent's job.
On Wednesday, the board said it has two candidates it wants to interview to fill the interim, part-time, superintendent role.
During the interviews, which haven't yet been scheduled, each candidate will asked seven questions regarding prior successful projects, interest in an interim position, past experiences and the potential impact they could have on K-W with the time allotted, among other things. After the board interviews the candidates, more information will become available moving forward with an interim.
Although the process may be challenging at times, board members were confident they'll find a quality candidate to take over for Pesta, especially considering that Kenyon and Wanamingo are desirable areas.
"We've got each other, and we will get through it," said School Board member Marilyn Syverson. "We will do alright, I just know we will."