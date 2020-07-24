By creating various chalk drawings on sidewalks outside her apartment building, local resident Abby Brown has used this art form as an outlet for both herself, and a happy surprise for those lucky enough to com upon one her masterpieces.
Over the last several weeks, Brown has hit the sidewalks with her containers of sidewalk chalk, soft pastels, charcoal, sponges, chalkboard erasers and gardening gloves to create various characters, animals, landscapes and designs, in hopes of brightening another's day.
As someone who's always been around art, one can imagine that it was meant to be that Brown would express herself through art. Brown explains that her mom, who's always created art and went to college for it, began creating chalk art as an outlet to destress from challenges related to COVID-19 and working in a nursing home.
"She wanted to make people smile," added Brown.
After giving birth to her daughter two months ago, Brown found herself homebound with nowhere to take the newborn. Soon after, Brown's mom suggested she try chalk art. Now, two weeks in, Brown finds herself drawing for the same reason her mom does — to brighten someone's day and help them feel as if they aren't alone.
The content of Brown's work ranges from "The Very Hungry Caterpillar" drawn by City Hall to Oscar the Grouch from Sesame Street, messages of encouragement, flowers and a mermaid to a loon and a monkey. One of her favorite creations so far is a hummingbird next to two, delicate pink flowers. Some of those ideas stem from coloring book pages, suggestions from others or from Brown's imagination. SHE finds that drawing from her imagination is what she prefers most, as opposed to drawing a picture of something already created, since it poses the challenge of making it perfectly resemble the original version.
"I really enjoy doing abstract art and painting, my mom draws and does portraits, but I draw whatever I want," said Brown. "I really enjoy painting, but I've been doing [drawing with chalk] on the sidewalk so people can enjoy it during this weird time."
Although the amount of time the creations last outside are heavily dependent on the weather, Brown doesn't see that as a disadvantage, because each time it rains she is granted the gift of a new canvas to draw on.
Added Brown with a laugh, "Somedays I really want to draw but I realize can't because I've already drawn on all of the sidewalks in front of my apartment."
While the main medium she uses is regular sidewalk chalk, Brown says she also uses soft pastels to add vibrant color to the work, as well as skinny chalkboard chalk to outline, and charcoal when the color black is needed. Some blending tools Brown has found useful are a kitchen sponge, gardening glove (with a smooth edge) and a chalkboard eraser. While using chalk as medium, Brown has found it easier to blend in mistakes and use a sponge to blend it into the sidewalk, adding another element to the piece.
Brown explains the canvas is also a vital part of the process, some types of the concrete pose challenges. So far she's found that newer sidewalk doesn't work as well. They're quite rough, she says.
"A cracked sidewalk is fun to draw leaves coming out of it or things like that," said Brown. "You have to pay attention to what the canvas is doing when you're drawing, [in terms of cracks or holes in the sidewalk.]"
After creating her first drawing of the "Very Hungry Caterpillar" by City Hall, Brown said a lot of people stopped to comment on what she was doing.
"A lot of people like it, and thanked [me and my mom] for our art," said Brown. "They were like, 'That's so cool,' and it was a confidence booster for me, as that was my first chalk art."
Since Brown finds creating chalk art something "anybody" can do, she encourages everyone to pick up some chalk, take their kids outside and play with it, or just sit outside themselves and draw as a way to enjoy the fresh air. By drawing vibrant, colorful creations on the sidewalks around her home, Brown hopes that others who see her work add chalk art creations to their own sidewalks.
"It's kind of a calming thing to sit outside and draw something," said Brown. "A lot of people are stuck in their houses, fighting depression because they are sitting in their houses, and it could put a smile on their face, and then then may take it home and do something fun, kind of like paying it forward. It takes us all to a happier place."