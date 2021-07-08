Two area men and a third from the east metro charged in a series of catalytic converter thefts were reportedly discovered after a stolen trailer outfitted with a tracking device led deputies to them mid-burglary.
Over the last year, the thefts have affected hundreds of Minnesotans, who have had to pay up to $3,000 to replace a sawed off catalytic converter, which are required to filter out harmful pollutants from gas-powered vehicles.
District court records say the men — Darren Lawrence Voracek, 51, of Faribault; David Roger Voracek, 51, of Kenyon, and Joshua Almendinger, 49, of Cottage Grove — stole a trailer from a Mapleton work site that was found hidden in late June in rural Blue Earth County. The trailer was reportedly stashed on the property where a machine shed had been burglarized and several items were stolen.
Several days after the tracking device was placed on the trailer, law enforcement learned it was in motion and that a pickup similar to the one used to steal the trailer was pulling it.
Deputies then followed the truck and trailer to a rural Waseca residence. Inside the truck were David Voracek, Darren Voracek and Almendinger.
Almendinger, who reportedly gave deputies a false name and date of birth, was discovered to have two Steele County arrest warrants for violating probation in a pair of felony domestic assault cases.
While placing Almendinger under arrest, deputies found he was in possession of three Sawzall blades, often used to cut catalytic converters from vehicles.
During the search of the pickup, investigators found burglary tools, a battery-operated Sawzall with blades, several flashlights and three catalytic converters, two matching those recently been stolen from Pemberton in eastern Blue Earth County.
During an interview with investigators, Darren Voracek reportedly admitted to driving David Voracek and Almendinger around to steal catalytic converts. Darren Voracek said they planned for Almendinger and David Voracek to get out of the vehicle and cut out the catalytic converters, and that Darren Voracek would then pick them up.
Almendinger again gave officers a false name and date of birth, but allegedly told investigators that he and David Voracek stole the trailer, then drove it to rural Pemberton where they stashed it in the trees, and stole items from a home on the property and outbuildings. He reportedly admitted to stealing the catalytic converters, saying he was the one that cut the catalytic converters from the vehicles and planned to sell them
According to law enforcement, David Voracek also admitted to stealing the catalytic converters, the trailer and several items from the rural Pemberton property.
Each catalytic converter is valued at about $1,200. The value of the trailer is between $3,000 and $6,500.
All three men were charged with aiding and abetting third-degree burglary, aiding and abetting theft, aiding and abetting receipt of stolen property and aiding and abetting possession of burglary tools. All are felonies. David Voracek and Almendinger were charged with a second count of aiding and abetting third-degree burglary. Almendinger was also charged with giving officers a fake name.