Area communities are hosting Earth Day celebrations next week to celebrate the day dedicated to taking care of the planet, supporting environmental protections and making eco-friendly decisions.
Owatonna Parks and Recreation is among the organizations to host activities throughout the week, including a self-guided park clean up, a campaign to encourage residents to walk or bike to work, an Earth Day Your Way 5K and trail trivia. Participants can enter into a drawing for a Parks and Recreation gift card, by emailing a participation photo to parkrec@ci.owatonna.mn.us or posting the photo on the Owatonna Parks and Recreation Facebook page by April 30.
For the self-guided park clean up, the parks department will provide gloves, garbage bags and instructions at park pavilions throughout the week for the park cleanup activity. The parks where they’ll be located for clean up are: Morehouse Park on Monday, Jaycee Park on Tuesday, Dartts Park on Wednesday, Fairgrounds Park on Thursday and Brown Park on Friday.
Owatonna isn’t the only place celebrating the day. The Rice County Master Gardeners host an annual Tree Giveaway from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Friday at the Rice County Fairgrounds, according to Lorrie Rugg, master gardener coordinator for Steele and Rice counties. Visitors should follow the signs indicating traffic flow and remain in their car the entire time. A volunteer will deliver the seedling to the vehicle from a selection of maple, bur oak, nannyberry and red twig dogwood.
G.R.O.W.S. (Gardeners Reaching Out With Service) in Faribault will be hosting a tree planting event with the city’s Tree Committee for Arbor Day. The planting event will begin at 9:30 a.m. May 1 in Faribault’s Central Park. Residents are encouraged to participate in the citywide beautification day by picking up litter along trails and in city parks.
The River Bend Nature Center in Faribault will have a tree planting event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 1, open to people ages eight and older. Attendees are asked to wear long pants, closed-toe shoes, weather appropriate clothing and make sure to bring a water bottle. While the activity is free, people are asked to preregister so RBNC knows how many people to expect. More information about the program can be found at https://rbnc.org/upcoming-programs under the land and trail stewardship tab.
Northfield will host its annual Earth Day Celebration, in partnership with regional and local community partners. The free outdoor event will be held throughout the city on Friday and Saturday.
Attendees are welcome to join the celebration’s morning yoga class, browse the local farmers market, check out the earth-friendly exhibitors, and learn from the various workshops on composting, water conservation, gardening and more. Virtual opportunities are also available for people who’d rather stay home, such as a movie screening via Zoom or tuning into the local library’s Earth Day story time.
“The main focus (of the celebration) is that we hope that (attendees) will have fun, but also that they will learn, as a lot of our workshops are focused on teaching,” Amelia Arnold said. Arnold is a founder of the Northfield High School Environmental Club and has helped organize the celebration’s workshops, and specifically the workshop about the Line 3 pipeline project in northern Minnesota.
“I hope that people go to the workshops, and learn from it and take those practices home,” Arnold said.
Other workshops include those being hosted by the Cannon River Watershed Partnership on topics of clean water, farming, and Earth-friendly lawns. Mary Jo Cristofaro, Northfield Earth Day event coordinator, hopes people will walk away from the celebration with skills and knowledge on how to make more environmentally friendly choices and how to get involved in movements to protect the earth.
“The morning workshops are a way to raise awareness and a way to learn how to plug into things that people can do at home, whether it be composting, or getting involved in Line 3 … or helping expand the community garden bed program,” Cristofaro said. “We’re really hopeful that folks will just be inspired and feel like they can connect in a way to create a healthier community.”
Arnold noted the celebration has advanced safety guidelines and protocols, adding that the Earth Day group submitted a nearly 20-page COVID-19 plan to the city for approval. The detailed document includes guidelines for distancing between exhibitor booths and asks attendees to wear masks.
“It’s our goal to really have people understand that the health of the Earth and health of our atmosphere completely influences the health of who we are as human beings and we’re all connected,” Cristofaro said.