With everything that has happened this past year, Kenyon-Wanamingo third-grade teacher Val Ashland felt having third-grade students organize a food drive this year was as important as it was needed. Students also thought it would be a kind thing to do for others.
Throughout the first week of March, third-graders worked collaboratively to create a campaign including posters around the school, contacting the local food shelf, arranging help to transport nonperishable items from Wanamingo to Kenyon and creating/delivering speeches to each classroom.
Ashland said K-W third-grade students have held food drives within their grade level in the past, but haven’t done so in the last several years. In previous years, students have weighed the donations and calculated the amounts in a friendly competition between third-grade classrooms.
Ashland’s class brainstormed ideas that they could used to help share information with the rest of the school and remind them of specific details about the drive.
“They were excited and eager to help lead the project,” said Ashland. “Students helped write up the information, worked on their public speaking, showed confidence and experienced a little of the ‘behind the scene’ work that is needed for any project.”
After students spoke to other classrooms, Ashland recalls several students saying that the experience was fun for them.
Parents could also drop off donations inside the front doors of the school. Ashland said there have been a lot of parents that have done so.
“We appreciate the generosity and support from the K-W families,” said Ashland.
Students gathered the rest of the donations from other classrooms on Friday and the food was loaded into a van from Held Transportation on Monday morning. Jon Held, of Held Bus Service, helped deliver the donations to the All Seasons Food Shelf in Kenyon.
Lessons like these, learning about the difference made when helping others is important for students to learn that they can make a difference, said the teacher.
“By working together, a large task can be completed much more easily,” said Ashland. “Showing kindness and helping others are important life-long skills. We want the students to experience how good it feels to help others. Caring for others is a great way to warm our hearts.”
Third-grade students have also been busy creating pictures and writing friendly letters to be delivered to residents in assisted living and nursing homes in the area this week.
Ashland says the All Seasons Food Shelf is very appreciative, and Director Traci Werner has also been very helpful. Werner shared that the local area is fortunate because of the very generous communities.