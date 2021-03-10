With everything that has happened this past year, Kenyon-Wanamingo third-grade teacher Val Ashland felt having third-grade students organize a food drive this year was as important as it was needed. Students also thought it would be a kind thing to do for others.

Group photo of students with food

Third grade students pose for a photo with the food that was collected the first week of March. Jon Held, of Held Bus Service, helped students load items into a Held Bus van to bring to All Seasons Food Shelf. (Photo courtesy of Val Ashland)

Throughout the first week of March, third-graders worked collaboratively to create a campaign including posters around the school, contacting the local food shelf, arranging help to transport nonperishable items from Wanamingo to Kenyon and creating/delivering speeches to each classroom.

Cora with sign

Third-grader Cora Foss points a sign about the food drive on the wall of the Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School) (Photo courtesy of Val Ashland)

Ashland said K-W third-grade students have held food drives within their grade level in the past, but haven’t done so in the last several years. In previous years, students have weighed the donations and calculated the amounts in a friendly competition between third-grade classrooms.

Ashland’s class brainstormed ideas that they could used to help share information with the rest of the school and remind them of specific details about the drive.

“They were excited and eager to help lead the project,” said Ashland. “Students helped write up the information, worked on their public speaking, showed confidence and experienced a little of the ‘behind the scene’ work that is needed for any project.”

Jace with sign

Pictured is third grade student Jace Tuma-Brezina next to one of the signs placed around the school alerting everyone about the food drive. (Photo courtesy of Val Ashland)

After students spoke to other classrooms, Ashland recalls several students saying that the experience was fun for them.

Third grade students pick up food

Third grade students pick up items from other classrooms on Friday. Val Ashland’s group, pictured from left, front, Morgan Hershberger, Scarlett Stock, Bradley Arnold, John Boyum, Landon Jarvis, Arianna Wagner, Gracie Bozvay-Curley and Piper Rueger. Back, Noah Carel, Khloe Everson, Cora Foss, Jasper Ford, Joshua Diderrich, Jace Tuma-Brezina, Parker Amundson, Hunter Taylor and Colin Jacobson. (Photo courtesy of Val Ashland)

Parents could also drop off donations inside the front doors of the school. Ashland said there have been a lot of parents that have done so.

“We appreciate the generosity and support from the K-W families,” said Ashland.

Students gathered the rest of the donations from other classrooms on Friday and the food was loaded into a van from Held Transportation on Monday morning. Jon Held, of Held Bus Service, helped deliver the donations to the All Seasons Food Shelf in Kenyon.

Students carry bags to the van

Christian LaCanne smiles while carrying at items to the van on Monday. Other third grade students pictured from left, Joshua Diderrich, Mason Stoppel and Cohen Moe to the right of Christian. (Photo courtesy of Val Ashland)

Lessons like these, learning about the difference made when helping others is important for students to learn that they can make a difference, said the teacher.

“By working together, a large task can be completed much more easily,” said Ashland. “Showing kindness and helping others are important life-long skills. We want the students to experience how good it feels to help others. Caring for others is a great way to warm our hearts.”

Loading food into the van

Food items were collected into a Held Bus van from Jon Held Monday morning. Third grade students took part in loading the items into the van. (Photo courtesy of Val Ashland)

Third-grade students have also been busy creating pictures and writing friendly letters to be delivered to residents in assisted living and nursing homes in the area this week.

Ashland says the All Seasons Food Shelf is very appreciative, and Director Traci Werner has also been very helpful. Werner shared that the local area is fortunate because of the very generous communities.

Food donations

Food donations were collected by third grade students on Friday and brought to the front entrance of the Kenyon-Wanamingo Elementary School. Students loaded the food into a Held Bus van on Monday. (Photo courtesy of Val Ashland)

