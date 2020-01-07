The Kenyon-Wanamingo School District is set to see a new face in the halls of both the Middle/High and Elementary schools for the remainder of the school year.
At a special meeting Monday, the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board unanimously voted to approve the interim superintendent contract with Dr. David Thompson.
The duration of the contract is from Jan. 2, 2020 through June 30, 2020. He will become the superintendent of record on Monday, Jan. 20, 2020.
Thompson will receive $625 per day for the 70-day-term with the option to request five more days with board approval. He will also be able to choose the days of the week worked as long as they are communicated to the district a week in advance.
The board also officially accepted current superintendent, Jeff Pesta's, resignation effective Monday, Feb. 3. Pesta, who served K-W for five years, has accepted the interim superintendent's job at Hastings Public Schools.
Prior to the special meeting, the School Board held an organizational meeting. Every year at its first meeting in January the board holds this meeting to elect officers, make committee and school liaison assignments and settle other routine business.