The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board held a regular meeting Jan. 24, where board members discussed the activities shuttle bus, the school resource officer renewal proposal, the superintendent search, the approval of an interim community education director and the budget, among other things. The next regular meeting will be held at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 24 at the K-W Middle/High School.
Superintendent search
The board approved a full superintendent search through the Minnesota School Boards Association, meaning the MSBA will assist in recruiting and helping the School Board select a permanent superintendent to take over June 30. It opted to get started with the search as soon as possible in hopes of drawing a large pool of candidates. Realizing that they need to start looking early for the best choice in candidates, Board chair Marilyn Syverson says there is no reason to hold off.
MSBA’s search consultants will partner with the board to provide assistance from start to finish, including coordinating the search tasks, collecting information and creating a tentative timeline. According to the MSBA, “Ultimately, when a school board hires them to conduct its superintendent search, the school district taps into NASS — one of the most experienced, qualified networks of search consultants in the United States.” NASS is the National Affiliation of Superintendent Searches, comprised of more than 100 search consultants.
Syverson volunteered to reach out to MSBA Director of School Board Services, Sandy Gundlach, for her availability of attending the Feb. 10 work session to give the board more information on the process.
Aid anticipation certificate
Since revenue doesn’t always come in when the expenditures are due for districts, two K-W District officials reached out to Northland Trust Services Inc as a transfer and paying agent of the funds, to look into borrowing money in order to make payments as they become due. A Minnesota statute authorizes the district to borrow money in an amount no greater than 75% of the amount receivable by the district during the 2019-20 fiscal year. Northland Trust will allow the district to borrow up to $1 million, to be paid back by Sept. 30. They will also ask banks for rates, with hopes to have the money by Feb. 26 and no later than March 31.
The board also approved a resolution to join MN Trust, made as a recommendation from Northland Trust representative. According to MNTrust, it is a investment and cash management program that offers a superior pooled money market product and a complete financial management resource for school districts — with everything from a comprehensive menu of statute-allowable investment options to banking.
Recommended program reductions
Due to the financial condition of the school district, the school board is looking at what reductions can be made. A combination of that, and a reduction in student enrollment, indicates that certain positions or programs may be eliminated.
The board approved a resolution directing the administration to make recommendations for reductions in programs and positions.
Activity shuttle bus review
The cost for the trial run from Dec. 16 to Jan. 22, spanning over 39 days, is $2,974, amounting to $76.28 per day. The average number of riders per day to Wanamingo and Kenyon has increased by 2.19, at 7.33 since the last update at the December meeting.
The total cost for the trial of 21 days from Nov. 11 to Dec. 13 was $1,601.88, $76.29 per day. There would need to be roughly 25.43 riders every day to break even. The average number of riders to Kenyon and Wanamingo beginning Nov. 18 and Nov. 13, was 6.5 riders per day.
Board member Jamie Sommer says that the shuttle was bound to hit a stride where people are able to utilize it more, in reference to the trend of ridership.
The board will continue to monitor the numbers throughout the remainder of the winter activities season.
Interim community education director
Amy Belcher, Community Education Coordinator has been named Interim Community Education Director, a position that had been filled by former K-W superintendent Jeff Pesta.
The position was posted and applied for by Belcher, followed by an interview. Her position, recommended by interim superintendent David Thompson to begin Monday, will be held until June 30. Having Belcher as community education director will keep K-W in compliance with state regulations.