Many agencies are working around the clock to get as many people vaccinated as possible. Holding a vaccine clinic is no small task. It requires a significant amount of people-power to make them happen. As vaccine supply increases there is a real need for volunteers to help vaccinate and protect the community from COVID-19.
At Goodhue County Health and Human Services (GCHHS) staff are looking for volunteers who are licensed to administer vaccines to help us with vaccination efforts. Those who are licensed to give vaccinations in the state of Minnesota are encouraged to register at mnresponds.org.
Minnesota Responds is a vetted volunteer service that helps the community respond to emergencies and disasters. The local Minnesota Responds Medical Reserve Corp (MRC) units help communities meet unexpected medical and public health needs, using qualified local volunteers.
Local MRC volunteer Mary Heckman recently signed up to be a MRC volunteer after retiring this winter. She had always planned to sign up to be a MRC volunteer after she retired, but with the COVID pandemic Heckman said she knew it was especially important now. The pandemic has taught her that everyone is needed to fight this monster (COVID).
"I also know that there are not enough nurses to administer vaccinations, so it was natural for me to volunteer for something I have been doing most of my professional career. I also know how over extended all of the Public Health staff is, so if I can relieve just a small amount of time for staff, it will help," said Heckman.
Heckman encourages community members to sign up to be a MRC volunteer because everyone's help is needed to fight COVID-19.
"There has been a lot of frustration and criticism of the slow rollout of vaccines. I have always believed to take action or stop talking. If you can help solve a problem, help," said Heckman. "By helping with the clinics you would be doing a great service to our society by helping get the vaccines out and ending the pandemic sooner. It is so needed and worthwhile. I'm so incredibly proud of our health care providers, Public Health and essential workers in this country and I want to do my part to help, that's why I became a nurse."
To reiterate, Heckman encourages community members to sign up to be a MRC volunteer to:
• Help get the vaccine out faster and to more people.
• Help current staff that are overwhelmed and over extended who have been fighting COVID-19 for over a year.
• Be a part of the solution to this overwhelming situation we are in. We all need to do our part.
If you are licensed to administer vaccines and would like to help with GCHHS vaccination efforts, register at mnresponds.org. For detailed instructions on how to register, go to co.goodhue.mn.us/COVID-19.