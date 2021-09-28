Though starting the school year full time and in person has been a change, Rachel Nesseth believes that KW students appreciate being back in class.
Nesseth, the senior and Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board’s student representative, told the board Monday at its regular meeting that overall, the start of the school year has gone well.
Students are highly anticipating Homecoming Week, which starts next Monday with coronation, and being able to participate in the traditional events. Last year, the high school modified some of its traditional activities to be mindful of social distancing. Some activities included a pumpkin-carving contest and bean bag matches. This year’s celebration is filled with dress up days, beefcake, powderpuff, and home volleyball and football games.
High School Principal Matt Ryan said the open house held prior to the start of the school year was well attended by families and students, and it was nice to hold it in a more traditional format.
Keying off what Nesseth said, Ryan said the first several weeks have gone smoothly in general as expectations are established for students. There are a few challenges, like Nesseth said, with re-establishing the five-day learning model, but in general he said things are going well.
Community Education Director Amy Belcher also gave a report at the meeting. She said there are 176 students participating in after-school activities and 16 volunteer coaches who stepped up to help again. There are 60 adults registered in programs, numbers Belcher says are way up from last year. There are 40 students enrolled in Knights Kids childcare, and 65 children enrolled in preschool.
“It’s nice to see numbers back up,” Belcher said during the meeting. “We are doing really well.”
Along with reports from administration and School Board committees, the board briefly discussed the activity shuttle. While approving the preliminary budget for the 2021-22 school year, the board cut the activity shuttle. But since the board’s June 28 meeting, discussions have been underway to come up with other ways to keep the after school shuttle, which transports students between Kenyon and Wanamingo.
The district began the school year with an activity shuttle on a smaller scale, hiring someone to drive a school van instead of a larger school bus.
Board member Marilyn Syverson told the board that there are anywhere from two to seven riders on any given day. The Middle School office and van driver stay in communication so they know how many students to expect. By replacing a large Held bus with the school van, Syverson estimates savings of at least $7,000.
She told the board they will be getting updates on the activity shuttle and its ridership throughout the year.