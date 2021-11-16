Though the 2020 Municipal Liquor Sales Report shows Minnesota liquor sales soared in 2020, individual liquor stores and bars each shared their own struggles throughout the year.
The Kenyon Municipal Liquor Store and Bar generated $787,063 in total sales in 2020, a decrease of $57,648 over 2019, equating to $22,893 in net profit. Out of 179 municipal liquor operations in the state, Kenyon’s Muni earned a ranking of 102 in gross sales. Lakeville, Richfield, Edina, Eden Prairie and Apple Valley took the top five spots respectively, all with populations 19 to 36 times Kenyon’s.
The report, from the Office of the Minnesota State Auditor, shows a combination of rankings, trends and comparisons of all city-owned on- and off-sale liquor operations.
“While the overall picture is better than expected, many stores faced significant challenges. Not surprisingly, stores that relied on sit-down customers had a harder time making a profit,” said State Auditor Julie Blaha.
Kenyon City Administrator Mark Vahlsing said with the pandemic, 2020 was a difficult year for not only the Muni, but really all service businesses.
“With forced closures and many customers reluctant to go out to bars and restaurants sales were severely impacted,” said Vahlsing. “In many ways the Muni was fortunate to finish the year with the numbers it had.”
Although municipal liquor store profits were up more than 29% in 2020, off-sale operations fared much better than on-sale according to the report. Between 2019 and 2020, the net income of off-sale municipal liquor stores rose more than 35%. In contrast, the report states, net income decreased 12% for on-sale stores over this period.
Blaha noted, “On-sale stores dramatically reduced their operating expenses in response, but CARES Act funding in 2020 could only be used for direct COVID expenses. This is one more example why those of us who work with local governments pushed to add relief for lost revenue in 2021 federal programs.”
According to the International Wines and Spirits Record, Americans consumed 2% more alcohol last year than in 2019. It was the biggest year-over-year increase since 2002.
Vahlsing says 2021 has been a more normal year for the Muni, with $724,000 in sales and a profit of over $50,000 through the end of October. With two of the historically busiest months left still left in 2021, Vahlsing predicts this year’s final numbers should be improved over last year.
In 2020, 179 Minnesota cities operated 213 municipal liquor stores, with 86 cities operating both on‐sale and off‐sale liquor establishments and 93 cities restricting their municipally‐owned establishments to off‐sale liquor stores. While the majority of municipally‐owned liquor stores are located in greater Minnesota, 18 cities within the Metro own and operate liquor stores.