The Kenyon Fire Department serves six townships, along with the city of Kenyon: Cherry Grove, Holden, Kenyon, Richland, Warsaw and Wheeling.
A special meeting held on Dec. 7 gave township representatives the chance to review and ask questions about the proposed 2022 fire contracts.
The formula is currently based on a 51% city, 49% township split of the operating budget. Each township’s contribution level is based on the number of sections served by the Kenyon Fire Department.
During the meeting, Fire Chief Lee Skillstad and Assistant Chief Wayne Ehrich went through the new fire contract and answered questions about equipment.
The breakdown by townships is as follows: Cherry Grove 8.86%, Holden 25.32%, Kenyon 26.16%, Warsaw 4.22%, Richland 30.38% and Wheeling 5.06%.
The difference between 2021 for the townships at $68,674 and 2022 at $78,559 is about $9,886. The total amount townships are expected to pay is $78,559, with the city covering $81,766. The fire revenue without taxes is $114,030 and fire expenses is $197,325 and the city's share (taxes) is $81,766.
Ehrich told those in attendance of the fire contract meeting the budget had to be increased to plan for turnout gear. By National Fire Protection Association standards, Ehrich said turnout gear expires within 10 years, and it costs approximately $6,200 per person for turnout gear.
With 30 members, he said they figured out they need to buy three new sets a year to stay current, while outfitting new guys as they come on. Maintenance is also needed for other pieces of equipment vital to firefighters' safety, like self-contained breathing apparatus (SCBA). Ehrich said the SCBAs the department currently has expire this year. Those cost about $8,000 a set, and the department has 14, plus extra air bottles.
As of Dec. 7, the Fire Department had approximately 206 responses: 33 fire calls, 158 medical calls, four community service calls, eight combination calls (medical and fire) and two mutual aid. The list of calls includes canceled calls as well.
Among the different areas of response, the city of Kenyon had 68% of total calls (140), followed by Kenyon Township with 15% (31), Richland Township with 8% (16), Holden Township with 5% (10), and then Wanamingo, Warsaw and Cherry Grove all with one call apiece. Skillestad reported that, in some cases, if the township was not entered in the drop down menu, it will default to the city of Kenyon, so the breakdown may not be totally accurate.