Though held in a different format for the first time in 90 years, the show still went on in celebration of FFA members' accomplishments.
The 2020 Minnesota State FFA Convention was held virtually from May 19-21.
Locally, Kenyon-Wanamingo FFA President Isabelle Patterson, Vice President Michael Pliscott, Secretary Owen Sheffler and Treasurer Charlie Sevareid were among the hundreds of FFA members recognized over the three-day convention.
Patterson, Pliscott, Sheffler and Sevareid all received the Minnesota FFA State Degree, while Patterson was also the Proficiency Winner in Swine Production Entrepreneurship.
A top honor
The State FFA Degree is given to the top members of a State FFA Association each year. This is the highest degree a state can offer and FFA members must meet several requirements — like receiving the Chapter FFA Degree, being an active FFA member for at least two years and completing community service hours.
Although the process of applying for the State FFA Degree is lengthy and includes a 17-page application, many of the recipients agree that it was well worth the time, especially considering all of the things they've learned over their years as an FFA member.
For Patterson, filling out the application helped her notice how big of a role FFA has played in her life. She also noted seeing the progression from when she was an eighth grader to now, as a senior, is "pretty cool."
"You don't always think about the things you're doing and the activities you're involved in," said Patterson of filling out the application. "When you have to sit down and put them all down on one sheet of paper, it made me realize how much FFA is a part of my life, whether I thought it or not."
The State FFA Convention is held at the University of Minnesota campus in the Twin Cities. Typically, members are welcomed on stage to receive their award. Due to COVID-19, this could not be done.
"It was a bummer not to walk in front of other people on the stage," said Sevareid of the virtual format. "It would have really been something to walk across the stage … in my mind, [this is something] you can only experience once. It's a great accomplishment in my mind."
Sheffler found he already had most of the information needed for the State Degree application written down in his Dairy Production Placement application. He said the only thing he added in was his community service hours, noting that "most of the hard work" was already complete.
Though three senior K-W FFA members are closing one chapter of their lives, after graduating high school, members can work toward the "coveted" American FFA Degree — awarded at the National FFA Convention & Expo each year to less than 1% of FFA members, making it one of the organization's highest honors. Patterson, Sheffler and Sevareid plan to apply for the American FFA Degree next year when they are eligible.
Learning by doing
Proficiency awards are based on a member’s Supervised Agricultural Experience and recognize individual skills and career-based successes. There are four application types members can fill out: entrepreneurship, placement, combined and research.
In entrepreneurship, the category Patterson received recognition in, members own an enterprise through which he/she plans, implements, operates and assumes financial risks to produce products or provide services in one or more agriculture, food and natural resource pathways.
Country Girl Show Pigs is a partnership made up of Patterson and her three sisters Maddie, Julia and Leia. Patterson says their parents played a large role in helping them get started and figuring things out along the way. This year Patterson says they have about 490 sows and 30 litters in their show pig operation and set out to not only produce show pigs that the four girls can show themselves, but also to sell to other customers.
"We want to get people in the show ring and have fun," said Patterson of Country Girl Show Pigs. "But also to be able to do it for a reasonable price. We don't want to buy an expensive pig to just get turned into bacon."
Running the eight-year business has also helped Patterson learn many things she will use throughout her life.
"It might be cliche, but I definitely learned hard work and how to set a goal and work for what you want," said Patterson of running the business. "It's not just going to come to you if you don't put any effort into it, that's something I'll take with me in everyday life situations."
In the application, participants are required to explain the operation/what the project is, include achievements/challenges, things learned from it and show what they're doing through the use of photos to give a better image to the project.
Sheffler, who applied for proficiency in ag placement, also learned some valuable lessons through working in agriculture. He has worked on his family's dairy farm since he was four-years-old. On the 130-dairy-cow operation, he milks the cows morning and night, helps with taking care of the calves, does a lot of the feed mixing, hauls manure, does most of the field work and helps with maintaining equipment.
"I've learned how to work hard and that you get what you earn, from what you put into it," said Sheffler from his experience working on a farm. "Everything can get done, you just have to work for it."
Although Sevareid didn't initially grow up on a farm, his perspective on how farms operate quickly changed once he began actively working on a farm over the last several years.
"The beef industry is so complex, a lot of people don't understand just how complex they are or how many layers there really are," said Sevareid of his gained knowledge. "…It kind of amazes me, what used to be a good show heifer was a good production heifer, but now it may not be that way. As times change, so do the ideas. The show cattle industry has become quite diverse from the production side."
Sevareid also relates his past knowledge gained from showing cattle to earning the State FFA degree, since a lot of time is dedicated in the spring and summer to get a "decent" show heifer/steer.