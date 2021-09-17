Back in 1930, an organization was formed to be an active unit of the women's club movement. Now, more than 91 years later and for the first time since March 2020, 10 current members gathered in the basement of First Lutheran Church.
The Literary Guild of Kenyon, today, (under normal circumstances) the guild still meets on the second Monday in September through the second Monday in May, just as it has been for decades.
Members Mary Kindseth, Kaia Lehman, Linda Barsness, Helen Aase, Carol Lozon, Joyce Anderson, Jean Hiner, Mary Dalbotten and Rhana Olson sat around tables and listened to Jan Schmidt's review of the memoir "When Time Stopped" by Ariana Neumann.
At each monthly meeting, someone is chosen to be a host, and another is chosen to hold a program. While book reviews are some topics that members choose to talk about, it is far from being a book club.
Lozon says the guild not only brings people together, in some cases it creates a common interest.
"It's about the literature and the word, and when it comes from a person's experience is the neat part about it," said Lozon. "I think it scares people away thinking it's another book club, but it's not."
She explains one program she hosted about canning/growing, where she brought in some products, cookbooks and/or recipes.
Barsness adds, going back to the group's Constitution, is follows the idea that women are intelligent and have something to share.
Lozon says part of the original concept was for "farm people" and those who don't get together much to come together in a busy time to share ideas. It was a way for stay-at-home moms to meet other people in the community, while still being able to be back home around 3 p.m. when the children were finished with school. For many members, the guild is still a place to meet new people and sharpen their knowledge.
According to Article II of the Constitution and Bylaws, the object of the guild is to pursue yearly programs that promote higher education, personal involvement and social progress.
Olson, the secretary/treasurer, says the unique variety of topics members choose is something she enjoys about being a part of it. From presentations about travels or speakers, like a leukemia survivor, members are welcome to choose any topic when they host a program
Per its bylaws, the number of members are limited to 20, with all prospective members elected by majority vote.
Though guild members can leave the group, members can also request to become an associate member at a certain age. This would exempt them from hosting programs and meetings, but still lets them be part of the group. Currently, Olson estimates there are about four to five associate members, two of which were present at the meeting (Hiner and Aase).
Barsness, retired library director, was invited into the group eight to nine years ago. With members always stopping by the library for ideas on what they could present on, Barsness said they loved the ideas she would give them.
For Schmidt, being a part of the guild was a great way to connect with others who live in town. The fact that she is always learning something each time is an added bonus. Aase, who will be 100 in October, likes being able to research topic she wouldn't otherwise.
As someone not native to the area and in her fourth year as a member, Anderson has enjoyed talking about things she normally wouldn't and having something new to look forward to each month. It has also been a good way for her to meet people.
Hiner, a former teacher, found she wanted and needed to keep learning after retiring from education due to her love for school and reading. In the guild for 66 years now, Hiner recalls getting involved in the community after moving into town to help build her husband's business.
Into her 20th year in the guild, Dalbotten likes learning from other group members and enjoying the delicious desserts hosts prepare.
"The people who are in this are lovely people, that's a good way to get to know people," said Dalbotten. "Women's groups like this, they did it mostly because women were at home taking care of their little kids at home, so this was a way to educate themselves, each other about issues and things that interested them. I thought that was impressive to me."
Kindseth, too, enjoys the company of the members and their willingness to express their views.
Kindseth joined the group about 10 years ago, after she retired. She says it's allowed her to meet people she wouldn't have known unless she became a member.
Looking around at the relationships the guild has created, Lehman finds three key components: the camaraderie, education and tasty desserts.