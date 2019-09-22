Eighteen Goodhue County youth competed this year at the State 4-H Dog Show held Sept. 21 and 22 at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds 4-H Building.
These youth signed up in April to attend the Goodhue County 4-H Dog trainings that were held every Wednesday evening from May 8 through July 2. Participants learned about obedience, rally obedience and showmanship.
The youth ranged in experience from novice dog handlers to experienced youth with six or more years of dog training. As the youth compete and advance through the levels of obedience and rally obedience, the specific exercises get increasingly difficult.
The Goodhue County 4-H Dog Show for Obedience, Rally Obedience and Showmanship was held July 27 at the Goodhue County Fairgrounds where everyone received at least one blue ribbon in either Obedience, Rally Obedience or Showmanship. Receiving a Blue Ribbon entitles youth to a trip to the State 4-H Dog Show.