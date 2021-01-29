Ray Sands, a longtime Goodhue County resident and leader of the Polka Dots for the past 72 years, was awarded the Goodhue County Citizen of the Year award on Jan. 28.
Unlike the traditional setting with a banquet and meal, the Goodhue County Editorial Association met with Sands, his daughters and grandchildren over a video call to give him the award.
Receiving the award was a surprise for Sands, who immediately upon its unveiling said, “I can’t believe that.”
“That’s unreal,” Sands continued. “That is just amazing. Wow. I never thought I’d get that.”
2020 was a difficult year, particularly for Sands and his band. The Polka Dots were only able to play four live events in February before COVID-19 shut down the state.
Sands’ accomplishments are wide ranging. From being inducted into the Minnesota Music Hall of Fame in 2000 to appearing on Garrison Keillor’s “A Prairie Home Companion,” his perseverance and ability to bring joy to all in the form of music makes him a worthy recipient of the Goodhue County Citizen of the Year award.
One of the biggest career achievements for the Polka Dots was playing for thousands of people at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.
Sands said former United States Senator Rod Grams delivered the good news that the Polka Dots were selected to represent Minnesota at the Kennedy Center.
Along with two bus loads of fans, the Polka Dots traveled to Washington, D.C., to bring their lively, joyous music to one of the biggest stages in the country.
Sands recalls how nervous he was minutes before going on stage: “I’ll never forget, I was walking on stage, the director of the Kennedy Center, he said, ‘I’ll lead you on stage now. Follow me. When we get up on stage, I’ll introduce you to the crowd and from there, it’s all yours.’ I thought, ‘oh my gosh.’ My knees were knocking. I was looking for an exit door to sneak out of it. We get on the stage, all of the guys’ knees were knocking. The first number, the whole crowd stood up and applauded. Just thousands of people [applauding]. Then we felt at ease.”
The Polka Dots have also traveled the world playing their music, going to Austria and Scandinavia.
When asked if he had a favorite song recorded by the band, Sands referenced “Ping Pong Polka” as his top choice.
The song features two trumpets echoing from one to the other. The song became a hit and they recorded it on a record in the early 1950s.
If you asked Sands about his fellow band members, there’s not one bad or negative thing he’d say about them.
“They’re all nice guys,” Sands said. “Non-drinkers, no bad habits, just wonderful guys to work with. So fortunate to have a group like that.”
While polka music may not be as popular today as it was when Sands started, he had advice for burgeoning musicians that may be interested in starting a group like the Polka Dots some day.
“I think it takes a lot of determination by the individual and a lot of luck,” Sands said. “I think perseverance too. I made up my mind years ago that I was going to have a polka band and I stuck with it. I made it work.”
Hopefully in 2021 the Polka Dots can grace the stages of community events and fairs all over Minnesota. They normally play three to four nights a week and have already booked the Steele County Fair in August.
“It’s been a fun lifetime,” Sands said. “Very rewarding, I’ll say that.”