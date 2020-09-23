On Tuesday, Sept. 22 at the VFW Conrad Osthum Post 141 meeting, Commander Scott Quamme presented Harlan Rosvold with his certificate for 75 years of continuous service to VFW Conrad Osthum Post 141.
Rosvold has been paying his dues faithfully for the past 75 years so this year the Post elected to pay his dues by presenting him with a Life Membership. Along with the certificate, he received a 75 Year Pin, a Life Member Pin and a Life Member patch for his hat. He served as Post 141 Commander from 1953-1955.