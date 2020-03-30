Following Gov. Tim Walz's Emergency executive order directing Minnesotans to stay at home, Kenyon Public Library director Michelle Otte announced the library ceased curbside service beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 27.
Otte says they are hopeful to resume curbside service starting Monday, April 13 and will continue to offer the service until the library can reopen to the public, hopefully at the beginning of May.
The library will not receiving deliveries from area SELCO libraries effective immediately. For those who have requested items from other libraries, and you have not been notified that they are available for pick-up, they will arrive on Wednesday, April 15 when delivery is expected to resume, at the earliest.
All current due dates on items currently checked out will be extended to Friday, April 17.
Even though the library is closed, you can still check out digital books and audio books on your mobile device. If you do not have a library card, you can sign up online for an instant digital card.
For those with any questions or concerns, contact the library at 507-789-6821 or email Michelle Otte at motte@selco.info
Kenyon Senior Living
Kenyon Senior Living is continuing to follow the guidance from both the CDC and MDH regarding the campus' COVID-19 protection measures and are extending current restrictions until further notice.
All non-essential visitors are restricted. Contact the facility at 507-789-6134.