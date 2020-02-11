Audiences of all ages got to enjoy a great take on a favorite at the Zumbrota State Theatre when the Missoula Children’s Theatre and youth across Goodhue County presented "Pinocchio."
The Missoula Children’s Theatre tour team arrived at the beginning of the week with a set, costumes, props and make-up – everything it takes to put on a play… except the cast. Auditions and casting of Goodhue County 4-Hers in grades K-12 took place Jan. 27. The show was rehearsed throughout the week and two public performances were presented at the State Theatre in Zumbrota Saturday.
The cast included: Pinocchio – Billie Emeline, Jiminy Cricket – Ben Dierks, Blue Fairy – Aubrey Gustafson, Fox – Ivan Thompson, Cat – Carleen Weckerling, Candlewick – Ella Eggenberger, Stromboli – Evan Hedeen, Candlewick’s Crew – Eliza Blaser, Seth Ziemer, Kiernan Mohler, Urchins – Dominic Ruiz, Daniel Boyum, Lauren Mace, Alex Mace, Pleasure Isle Kids – Hazel Perau, Stevi Haas, Ethan Weckerling, Miranda Koehler, Toys – Stellen Kyllo, Natalie Ruiz NeSmith, Elijah Hedeen, Bethany Boyum, Austyn Huneke, Assistant Directors – Ella Blaser, Emma Eggenberger, Geppetto – Charlotte Von Adler (MCT Director), Director – Kamlin Cox (MCT Director).
Many thanks go out to parents and volunteers for chaperoning at each evening’s rehearsal and to Bill Foot of Red Wing for accompanying the show on the piano.
Missoula Children’s Theatre has been touring extensively for more than 30 years. All MCT shows are original adaptations of classic children’s stories and fairytales… a twist on the classic stories that you know and love. Creativity, social skills, goal achievement, communication skills and self-esteem are all characteristics that are attained through the participation of this unique, educational project.
To find out more information about 4-H in Goodhue County or to locate a club in your area, visit local.extension.umn.edu/local/goodhue and click on 4-H in Goodhue County, or contact the Goodhue County Extension Office at 651-385-3100 or mnext-goodhue@umn.edu.