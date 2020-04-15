Every Wednesday at 6 p.m. the Kenyon-Wanamingo Music Department posts an entertaining musical diversion, featuring music, games and educational elements in addition to a surprise guest appearance on Youtube.
Elementary music teacher Jan Strand developed the idea to connect with students and all members of the community united through music.
Middle/High School Choir Director Stephanie Schumacher describes Music Knights as a “middle of the night idea” from Strand.
“She brought up the concept at one of our first online meetings and as we talked it all spiraled from there,” said Schumacher. “We wanted to make something that would be entertaining for all of our students from K-12 and their parents, as well.”
Middle/High School Band Director Claire Larson says the collaborative project has each member of the music department taking a certain role. Schumacher takes care of the teacher trivia and production of the video, Strand is in charge of the game, Larson works on the rhythm and word of the day and Larson’s student teacher Gabrielle Irle also aids in the rhythm of the day and generated different ideas.
Of the video production, Schumacher said, “I’ve been having a lot of fun putting it together and I’m learning a lot about video editing on the fly!”
Larson says teachers select a guest for each episode. The first episode featured April 1 was Jesse Beulke, who has recently composed a work for the K-12 music program.
“Jesse is no stranger to K-W as he was long term sub for Steph and also is related to the Beulkes in Wanamingo,” said Larson.
The second episode played April 8, featured K-W native Luke Davidson, who is involved in musical theater.
Larson isn’t giving away any hints about who she chose for the special guest on this Wednesday’s episode, but is sure it will be “awesome and might reveal some other news of exciting potentials for K-W’s music program.” And, she said, “We don’t want to give too much away, but we have some pretty incredible shows coming up.”
Larson says she has enjoyed the collaboration and spontaneity of the project.
“Jan will come up with a game which will inspire the words of the day which inspires rhythm and Stephanie weaves it all together with her magic producing skills into something amazing,” said Larson. “We hope the community and the kids really enjoy it!”
Schumacher says while it’s fascinating that the first place so many turn to while longing for human connection is the arts, it’s no surprise to her.
“Everywhere we look on social media we are seeing people creating music and art,” said Schumacher. “They’re learning new instruments, writing songs, getting creative with making parodies and more. It all goes to show just how essential music really is in our lives.”
Since singing together in the same room isn’t possible at the time being, Schumacher is thankful to be able to connect on a personal level through platforms that allow students and teacher to meet through video and audio.
“While the focus of our content has shifted a bit, it is my hope that our music students will continue to find enjoyment in listening to and performing music,” said Schumacher. “Our weekly ‘Music Knight’ video is another way we hope to provide our students and their families with a shared musical experience.”
Benefits Schumacher has discovered from the non-ideal way of making music through distance learning are the gift of time to collaborate and communicate with colleagues and the opportunity to learn new skills and test them out.
“The biggest one I’ve found so far, though, is the fact that I’m able to connect with every one of my students from grades five through 12 one-on-one, something that I don’t get the chance to do in a full rehearsal setting at school,” she said.