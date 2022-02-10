An estimated 6.8 million people in the U.S. donate blood each year., according to the American Red Cross,
This includes residents of Kenyon, where blood drives are held consistently at St. Michael's Catholic Church and Kenyon-Wanamingo High School. Residents had the opportunity to donate at the church on Feb. 7 and community members and students could also roll up their sleeves Feb. 8.
A handful of eligible students stepped up to the plate Tuesday to help those in need. Some like Sidney Majerus and Evelyn Scheffler were just starting their donating journey. Others like Taylor Putnam, Allison Stein and Sydney Sundin were proudly continuing it.
The Red Cross Blood Drive was hosted by FCCLA, a student organization in K-W that stands for Family, Career and Community Leaders of America. Members volunteered during school to help out during the blood drive, and check in donors. Students who offered their time throughout the day were Sidney Majerus, Grace Nystuen, Emma Paulson, Lydia Schaefer, Josi Quam, Tessa Erlandson, Julia Dahl, Leah Berg, Stella Rechtzigel, Sophia Poquette, Addi Flom, Arin Kyllo, Bailey Leininger and Josie Flom.
Berg said she enjoyed helping out during blood drives to be able to support the community. Dahl and Majerus added spending time with friends while they work is an added bonus, and it's always an enjoyable experience working with Red Cross staff members who are always "super nice."
Melanie Tschida is the executive director of the American Red Cross Southeast Minnesota Chapter, which supports communities in the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Le Sueur, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha, Waseca and Winona, as well as the Prairie Island Indian Community.
She said volunteers are important contributors to area blood drives. Volunteers welcome people as they arrive, check them in efficiently and thank them for being there.
"It's so important to be part of that positive experience," Tschida said. "When we don't have that, those duties fall on the collection staff."
Tschida said the volunteers also allow the phlebotomists to focus on the actual blood collection.
"It can really help significantly improve the success of that drive," said Tschida. "All of the extra pieces make people want to continue."
Making an impact
Senior Taylor Putnam was one of the students who made a blood donation appointment Tuesday.
"There are a lot of people who need blood," said Putnam of her reason for donating. "It would help a lot of people and save a lot of lives."
Sydney Sundin, also a senior, donated for her second time on Tuesday.
"I wanted to do it because I have a pretty common blood type and it could help more people," she said. "I enjoy helping people, but I don't enjoy the needles or the blood part."
Though it's a bit nerve-wracking, Sundin said it's not as scary as some might think.
"It doesn't hurt that much; just a little pinch every so often," she said. "The scariest part is the needle going into your arm after that it's fine."
Second-time donor Allison Stein, also a senior, said it's a good feeling knowing she is helping people. She decided to roll up her sleeve after her dad was in a severe car accident and needed a lot of blood.
"I thought it would be cool to give back," said Stein.
While she was nervous at first, Stein urges everyone to "just go for it, because you get get snacks after, so that's cool."
Among students donating for the first time Tuesday were 11th graders Sidney Majerus and Evelyn Scheffler.
"My mom donates blood as much as she can, and my dad can't because the sight of his own blood is not easy for him," Majerus said. "I just wanted to see if I was able to. And if I can remake my own blood, I don't need it all to myself."
She, too said it wasn't as scary as she anticipated.
"If you haven't yet, I'd say try it. I was extremely nervous and it's not as bad as what I thought it would be," Majerus said.
Scheffler said had been thinking about donating and wanted to give it a try. Prior to the plebotomist inserting the needle and drawing blood, Scheffler said she didn't think it would be as bad as some people think.
Tschida said it is exciting to hear of students who were donating for the first time, as statistics show when blood donors start giving in high school or college, they are more willing to donate throughout their life.
"We're really encouraging people to think of this as a habit to develop and continue," Tschida said. "Giving now and giving regularly in the future helps us avoid crises in the future."
A sense of hope
The Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis warning in January. Tschida said since they put that message out, the Red Cross has received a "wonderful" response of individuals donating.
"This gives us a sense of hope that we will get through this period and come out with a healthy blood supply," she said.
Red Cross officials said severe winter weather across the country has further complicated efforts to rebuild the national blood supply. They ask people in areas unaffected by weather to participate the earliest-available blood or platelet donation appointments in their community.
"Dangerous snow and ice conditions have contributed to over 600 blood drive cancellations since the beginning of the year, resulting in about 17,500 uncollected blood and platelet donations," a Red Cross statement said.
Since the onset of the pandemic, Tschida said the Red Cross lost about 10% of its blood donors. Contributing factors could be due to companies no longer holding blood drives on site due to employees transitioning to working from home, along with having to respect the rules for schools and colleges who want to limit visitors to keep the student body and staff safe. A number of schools paused their blood collections, which adds up to a big group of people and a big loss of donations, because many students only donate when the drive is held at their school.
To help provide a cushion and avoid crises in the future, Tschida said the Red Cross encourages people to make a plan to donate every couple months.
"It helps in the ability of having that blood supply ready when a winter storm comes through or a disaster happens and the community can't do its blood drive," Tschida said. "When those things happen, and when we have an adequate, healthy blood supply in place, it helps us get through that time."