Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 338 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN MINNESOTA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 12 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA BLUE EARTH BROWN FARIBAULT FREEBORN LE SUEUR MARTIN NICOLLET RICE STEELE WASECA WATONWAN IN SOUTHEAST MINNESOTA GOODHUE IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 2 COUNTIES IN WEST CENTRAL WISCONSIN EAU CLAIRE PEPIN THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBERT LEA, BLUE EARTH, DURAND, EAU CLAIRE, FAIRMONT, FARIBAULT, LE SUEUR, MANKATO, NEW ULM, OWATONNA, RED WING, ST JAMES, ST PETER, AND WASECA.