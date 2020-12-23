In the middle of November, Kenyon native Madeline Patterson was selected by her peers and a committee of judges to serve as one of North Dakota State University Saddle and Sirloin's 95th Little International Princesses.
Being a member of the Saddle and Sirloin Club and participating in the Little International Livestock Show the last three years, Patterson is excited to be on the other side of the show ring to provide support to other contestants next February during the shows, especially since she's enjoyed the support of royalty in the past. As a senior this year, her journey will truly come full circle, experiencing all aspects of the largest student-run event on the NDSU campus.
The Little International Livestock Show involves over 300 students and features showmanship classes of beef, dairy, sheep and swine, as well as ham curing and public speaking contests. As a showmanship contest, Patterson said members are judged on how they present the animal. All year levels are welcome to join the event, but they must be a member of the Saddle and Sirloin Club. Members have the option to select what type of animal to show, and rank the different species first, second, third or fourth. The selection process is on a first come first serve basis, though Patterson said that adds to fun and adds a competitive touch to the process.
Previously, Patterson participated in the public speaking contest, earning the top prize as both a freshman and junior. Just last year, she won in the swine species and placed reserve champion overall in the whole show. Satisfied with her accomplishments in the event, Patterson looks forward to supporting contestants and taking part in all the other duties of a Little International princess.
Though the show doesn't take place until Feb. 12-13, Patterson said she and her royal court, queen Samantha Pernsteiner and princess Annabelle Hardwick, will continue advocating for Little I and putting all the pieces together. Amping up toward February, Patterson said things start to get pretty busy.
Goals of Little I royalty consist of acting as the "show moms," for contestants, making sure they are ready and encouraging them along the way. Patterson said they also put together goodie bags and are managers putting on the show. Some other duties that come with the honor of being crowned include talking to media outlets and interacting with the public.
A passion for agriculture
Patterson was nominated by a member of the club, then had to fill out an application, be interviewed by a panel of professionals (people in the ag community who are well-respected) and give a speech in front of the club with the other nominees.
When she was presenting to the club, Patterson said she focused on her background in ag and how that passion was targeted.
"That was a big reason why I wanted to serve as royalty," said Patterson of her ag background. "It's an awesome experience first as watching [Little I as a senior in high school after committing to NDSU], then being involved in it and now as royalty. That theme was present throughout the whole application process, what ag as a whole has given me."
Growing up on her parents' finishing hog farm in rural Kenyon and starting a show pig business with her sisters when she was just 13, Patterson said her background in ag, also taking part in K-W FFA and Goodhue County 4-H, fostered a need to advocate for ag. Wanting to fulfill that need even more ultimately led her to NDSU, where she participates in numerous ag groups and majors in agricultural communication with a minor in animal science. Though she doesn't know what next spring will hold after she graduates, Patterson hopes to work in the ag industry.
"I would say my goal is to go out and be an active advocate in agriculture, something I've been passionate for and been involved in for a long time," said Patterson. "Being a princess will allow me to continue that."
Aside from her involvement in the event next year as a princess, Patterson also plans on taking part in the ham curing contest during Little I. It requires contestants to be both accurate and precise, as they start out with a plain ham and have to collar, inject and rub the ham themselves, making sure the cure is distributed evenly throughout the meat. Once the hams are smoked, contestants have to decorate the hams to improve appearance. The top 10 hams are then auctioned off during the night show. Since the contest is in the end goal of pork production and as someone involved in the industry, Patterson wanted to give it a try.
"I haven't done that before, but I'm really looking forward to it," said Patterson of the ham curing. "I'm excited, we'll see if mine is any good."