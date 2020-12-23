Weather Alert

...SNOW IS EASING, BUT TRAVEL REMAINS VERY DANGEROUS... ...MANY ROADS ARE CLOSED ACROSS SOUTHWESTERN MINNESOTA, INCLUDING INTERSTATE 90... .While the snow is slowly diminishing across Minnesota, strong northwest winds of 25 to 40 mph with gusts as high as 55 mph continue. The intense wind is still producing whiteout conditions with near zero visibility in places. Travel is very dangerous. Many roads across southwest Minnesota are closed. Temperatures will continue dropping to below zero overnight with wind chills reaching the 25 below to 40 below zero range by morning. This will be especially dangerous to those that may become stranded, and may be life-threatening! DO NOT TRAVEL UNLESS IT IS AN EMERGENCY! A Blizzard Warning remains in effect across all of central and southern Minnesota. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect along the Minnesota border in western Wisconsin. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Dunn and Pepin counties east to Eau Claire and Ladysmith. Winds will subside slowly overnight, which will allow whiteout conditions to end. A Wind Chill Advisory will replace the Blizzard Warning when it is cancelled. ...BLIZZARD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Blizzard conditions. Additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Travel should be restricted to emergencies only. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. &&