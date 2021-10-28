West of Kenyon, off Hwy. 60, sits Gol Lutheran Church, a simple stone church with more than 150 years of history.
After noticing the original metal on the octagon sided spire of the church was in bad shape, members of the church decided to do something about it.
With the replacement of the original spire — the source of numerous discussions over the years — David Baker, of Gol Lutheran Church, says it will require special equipment to be able to reach the top. Last year, members of the congregation realized it had to be addressed sooner rather than later once pieces began to fall off.
Baker reached out to Marquette Systems from Byron, and asked the owners, Richard and Jacky Rundquist, if they could help out and remove the top for reconstruction.
"Richard happens to be my cousin, and he was the answer to our prayers," said Baker.
He says Marquette Systems builds some of the largest grain bins in the world. On Dec. 21, 2020, Richard brought a 175-foot boom truck with a basket and a crew of six to remove the spire and weather vane, for the first time since the church was built. Built by early settlers west of the town of Kenyon, the completed church was dedicated June 21, 1874.
"Our church is humble with no stained glass or elaborate furnishings," said Baker. "It has served us well and is still very special to the members today."
Marquette Systems arrived back at the church a second time on June 22, 2021, this time with their crane and basket, and a second basket lift, along with a crew of seven to install the finished spire, weather vane and a rooster. The installation began at 8:30 a.m. and was finished at 5:30 p.m. A new lightning rod cable with all the proper connectors was also installed to meet current building code.
"Gol can't thank Marquette Systems, and Richard and Jackie enough for helping us complete this project," said Baker.
A special spire, rooster dedication and appreciation breakfast is set for Nov. 20 to celebrate the new steeple.
"We cannot imagine how this was accomplished in 1874, with the limited equipment," said Baker. I am sure the founding fathers would approve of the new spire."
Baker's great grandfather, Ole Baker, was the first blacksmith in Kenyon and a member of Gol Lutheran. Baker believes, without a doubt, he was one of those involved with the original construction.
They felt the spire should be restored as closely as possible to how the founding fathers had built it: metal, painted gold, with a rooster on the top.
Marquette Systems' fabrication shop offered to take on the design and construction of the new spire, and used a heavier gauge of steel. A gold, high grade powder coat and top clear coat sealed the deal to give the new steeple spire and weather vane a durable finish. Extreme Powder Coat in Blooming Prairie completed the powder coating project.
Baker says the spire was constructed out of wood, covered with tin and painted gold. A weather vane was located on top of the peak and had a rooster sitting on top. The only part of the rooster that remained when the steeple was removed was its two feet.
Intrigued why early church founders included a rooster on the top, Baker looked to history to answer his question. He found it was common for churches in Norway, where most family's that settled in the area came from, to have a rooster on top of the steeple. He said historians vary on the symbolism.
Siting Mark 14:66-72 which reads, "Peter, Before the cock crows twice you will deny me three times." Others, Baker says, feel the rooster was always looking out for its flock. The rooster announces the light that follows the night, and can symbolize an attitude of watchfulness and readiness for the return of Christ, the resurrection of the dead and final judgement of mankind. Mark 13:35-56, "Like the rooster we wait for the dawn."
Churches with Norwegian roots in surrounding areas like Nerstrand's Valley Grove Church, also have roosters atop them.
The Valley Grove Preservation Society's Christmas 2007 newsletter states the 1862 stone church is the crown jewel of the Valley Grove site. They, too, completed a steeple project, using an 1880s photo as a guide. The final touch on the steeple was the finial. They were able to determine the height, diameter and shape looking at the exterior photo from the 1880s. Like Lutheran churches back in Norway, the preservation society says the finial was likely topped with a vaerhane — rooster.
Members state it is traditional in much of Europe that Catholic churches have crosses atop their steeples while Protestants have roosters.