The Easter bunny "hopped" its way through Kenyon April 5 and 11 to spread joy and happiness to those throughout the neighborhood.
Owners of SIFT Thrift Store Doug Klatt, who drove the golf cart around town while his wife Mary, (dressed up as the Easter Bunny) waved and handed out treats to children.
Mary said the Smarties candy they handed out were purchased, marked with the SIFT label and stored for parades in October 2019. They also followed the safety measures of wearing a mask and gloves while handing out the tasty treats.
The bunny toured through Kenyon on a golf cart both days and on April 11, everyone was encouraged via Facebook to stop by SIFT for a photo opportunity. Many children, families and pets drove through or stopped over.