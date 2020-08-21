After just 5minutes of searching in Depot Park near the Frisbee golf course, 8-year-old Abel Eggert found the 2020 Rose Fest Medallion Thursday evening under a rock, with the help of his mom and sister.
Said Abel, "I found a little bag under a rock, and I was like 'Is it garbage?' Then I picked it up and my mom felt something hard and circle-shaped, and she opened it. For the first five seconds I thought she was joking, and then I was like wait, 'I actually found the medallion?!"
Abel, the son of Jeremy and Toni Eggert, of Kenyon, said every time a new clue came out, they looked a little bit here and there. He said the clues kept getting easier as the week went on, and it was the one of the first two clues that directed him to look in the "center of nature."
After thinking of the places in town where nature is found, the next clue led them to look in parks after being directed to 'follow the park rules, they aren't too hard to do.' The fourth clue, Abel said really gave it away because it said the prize was well-hidden, and made references to the Frisbee golf course and the medallion being hid 'between a rock and a hard place.'
The annual medallion hunt typically leads up to the weekend Rose Fest activities and goes back decades to clues crafted by John Cole. Even though this year's festivities were canceled, the medallion hunt takes place outdoors and doesn't draw a large crowd, so the committee felt the hunt could still go on.
Each year, Abel says he and his family search for the medallion, and this year just happened to be his lucky year.
"That was pretty cool," said Abel of finding the medallion.
As a prize for finding the medallion, lucky winners receive $50 cash and $50 KABA Kash. Since Abel found the medallion along with the help of two others, he decided to give half of his winnings to his mom and sister. Abel said he will be claiming the $50 cash, and they will split the $50 KABA Kash.