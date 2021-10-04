A handful of high school students put on their finest formal wear Monday evening — long, sparkly gowns for the girls and tuxes with pops of red for the guys.

Homecoming court

The 2021 Homecoming Candidates, pictured from left, front, Leah Berg, Raven Bolton, Corrie Born, Julia Dahl, Rachel Nesseth, Stella Rechtzigel, Alex Vold, Trevor Steberg, John Smith, Laden Nerison, Evan Brossard and Luke Alme. Back, Carmen Nerison, Addi Flom, Lydia Schaefer, Carter Quam, Hailey Lerfald, Jaedin Johnson, Will VanEpps and Knute Ronningen. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Parents, students and staff gathered in the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Auditorium for the traditional homecoming coronation, where 2021 King John Smith and Queen Stella Rechtzigel were crowned. 

New king and queen

Queen Stella Rechtzigel and King John Smith receive praise from the audience following the crowning ceremony Monday evening. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Royalty from each high school class were nominated by their fellow students, and took their places in the auditorium. 

King crowning

Fellow king and queen candidates applaud as John Smith is crowned 2021 Homecoming King. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Queen crowning

Stella Rechtzigel smiles as Carter Quam places the Homecoming Queen tiara atop her head. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The 2021 K-W Homecoming Royalty Court included

• Ninth Grade attendants — Carmen Nerison and Knute Ronningen

• 10th Grade attendants — Addie Flom and Will Van Epps

• Junior attendants — Lydia Schaefer and Jaedin Johnson

• Queen candidates — Leah Berg, Raven Bolton, Corrie Born, Julia Dahl, Rachel Nesseth and Stella Rechtzigel

• King candidates — Luke Alme, Evan Brossard, Laden Nerison, John Smith, Trevor Steberg and Alex Vold

Football players

Varsity football players introduce themselves onstage during the fall sports recap during the homecoming coronation. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Juniors Josi Quam and Sophia Culuris were the masters of ceremony for the evening, and announced the homecoming court along with the fun facts they provided. Girls answered questions about the guys, and vice versa, like what their favorite memory is of with their date, and where they see them in 10 years. Individuals also said what their superpower would be and what their favorite song and movie is. 

Reading the proclamation

Newly crowned homecoming royalty John Smith and Stella Rechtzigel read the K-W Proclamation following the crowning ceremony. Pictured with Smith and Rechtzigel are Masters of Ceremony Sophia Culuris and Josi Quam. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Following the processional of the reigning king and queen, Carter Quam and Hailey Lerfald, royalty attendants and king and queen candidates, fall sports coaches/representatives gave attendees an update on their seasons. Maddy Johnson introduced sideline cheerleaders who cheer at the football games and Culuris and Quam gave an updated on behalf of the boys and girls soccer teams who were at an away game. 

Reigning king and queen

Reigning King Carter Quam and Queen Hailey Lerfald attend the Monday coronation to crown the new royalty. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Football coach Jake Wieme asked all varsity football players to come up on the stage and introduce themselves, and volleyball coach Tracy Erlandson had varsity volleyball players introduced as well. Cross country coach Nathan Warneke also provided an update on the season. 

Smith and Rechtzigel were crowned by outgoing royalty Quam and Lerfald. Following the crowning ceremony, the new king and queen read the K-W Proclamation. 

Outgoing/newly crowned queen

Outgoing queen Hailey Lerfald gives newly crowned queen Stella Rechtzigel a warm embrace. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Students on the junior decorating committee were Josi Quam, Sidney Majerus, Emma Paulson, Sophia Poquette, Nevaeh Greseth, Lydia Schaefer, Vanessa Schmidt and Sophia Culuris. Junior advisors are Cheryl Dahl and Nicole Boyum. 

Ninth-grade student Tianna Lair created the the artwork on the front of the homecoming coronation program, and Mary's Rustic Rose created the queen's bouquet. 

