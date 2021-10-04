A handful of high school students put on their finest formal wear Monday evening — long, sparkly gowns for the girls and tuxes with pops of red for the guys.
Parents, students and staff gathered in the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Auditorium for the traditional homecoming coronation, where 2021 King John Smith and Queen Stella Rechtzigel were crowned.
Royalty from each high school class were nominated by their fellow students, and took their places in the auditorium.
The 2021 K-W Homecoming Royalty Court included
• Ninth Grade attendants — Carmen Nerison and Knute Ronningen
• 10th Grade attendants — Addie Flom and Will Van Epps
• Junior attendants — Lydia Schaefer and Jaedin Johnson
• Queen candidates — Leah Berg, Raven Bolton, Corrie Born, Julia Dahl, Rachel Nesseth and Stella Rechtzigel
• King candidates — Luke Alme, Evan Brossard, Laden Nerison, John Smith, Trevor Steberg and Alex Vold
Juniors Josi Quam and Sophia Culuris were the masters of ceremony for the evening, and announced the homecoming court along with the fun facts they provided. Girls answered questions about the guys, and vice versa, like what their favorite memory is of with their date, and where they see them in 10 years. Individuals also said what their superpower would be and what their favorite song and movie is.
Following the processional of the reigning king and queen, Carter Quam and Hailey Lerfald, royalty attendants and king and queen candidates, fall sports coaches/representatives gave attendees an update on their seasons. Maddy Johnson introduced sideline cheerleaders who cheer at the football games and Culuris and Quam gave an updated on behalf of the boys and girls soccer teams who were at an away game.
Football coach Jake Wieme asked all varsity football players to come up on the stage and introduce themselves, and volleyball coach Tracy Erlandson had varsity volleyball players introduced as well. Cross country coach Nathan Warneke also provided an update on the season.
Smith and Rechtzigel were crowned by outgoing royalty Quam and Lerfald. Following the crowning ceremony, the new king and queen read the K-W Proclamation.
Students on the junior decorating committee were Josi Quam, Sidney Majerus, Emma Paulson, Sophia Poquette, Nevaeh Greseth, Lydia Schaefer, Vanessa Schmidt and Sophia Culuris. Junior advisors are Cheryl Dahl and Nicole Boyum.
Ninth-grade student Tianna Lair created the the artwork on the front of the homecoming coronation program, and Mary's Rustic Rose created the queen's bouquet.