Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MINNESOTA...WISCONSIN... MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT ST. CLOUD AFFECTING BENTON...SHERBURNE AND STEARNS COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT ST. PAUL AFFECTING DAKOTA...RAMSEY AND WASHINGTON COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED WING L/D 3 AFFECTING DAKOTA...GOODHUE AND PIERCE COUNTIES RUM RIVER NEAR ST. FRANCIS AFFECTING ANOKA COUNTY ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN MINNESOTA...WISCONSIN.. MINNESOTA RIVER AT MONTEVIDEO AFFECTING CHIPPEWA...LAC QUI PARLE AND YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTIES MINNESOTA RIVER AT MORTON AFFECTING REDWOOD AND RENVILLE COUNTIES MINNESOTA RIVER NEAR JORDAN AFFECTING CARVER AND SCOTT COUNTIES MINNESOTA RIVER AT SAVAGE AFFECTING DAKOTA...HENNEPIN AND SCOTT COUNTIES MISSISSIPPI RIVER NEAR HASTINGS L/D 2 AFFECTING DAKOTA... WASHINGTON AND PIERCE COUNTIES .OVERVIEW...DRIER CONDITIONS OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS WILL ALLOW AREA RIVERS TO EITHER STAGNATE OR DECREASE IN HEIGHT WITH TIME. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL RADIO OR TV STATION FOR THE LATEST INFORMATION CONCERNING THIS FLOOD EVENT. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW EXPECTED TO END TUESDAY APRIL 14...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE MISSISSIPPI RIVER AT RED WING L/D 3. * FROM SUNDAY EVENING TO TUESDAY APRIL 14. * AT 8:15 AM TUESDAY THE STAGE WAS 679.9 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 680.5 FEET. * FORECAST...THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO RISE TO NEAR FLOOD STAGE SUNDAY EVENING. &&