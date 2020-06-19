Goodhue County Health and Human Services is excited and honored to announce that Kris Johnson has accepted the position of Health and Human Services Deputy Director.
Johnson is currently the Health and Human Services Social Services Supervisor with the child and family team. She has held several key roles within the Goodhue County agency and in the community including a child protection worker for 19 years. Johnson comes to the deputy director position with a wealth of knowledge, experience and innovation.
After 26 years of dedicated service, current Deputy Director Mary Heckman, will be retiring on Nov. 3, 2020.
"It is important that we ensure our agency will continue to thrive in serving our residents and communities in Goodhue County," a press release from Goodhue County officials states. "We are convinced that Kris will add another layer of success to our quality efforts."
Johnson has worked for Goodhue County for 26 years and has an extensive history of community engagement, child and family safety, prevention and innovation. Some of her work includes being the current chair of the Goodhue County Child and Family Collaborative, Mental Health Coalition, Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) training committee and Leaders Partnering to Prevent Poverty training to name a few.
She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Minnesota, Morris and is currently finishing up her Master of Social Work degree from the University of North Dakota.
As a competent leader, and a strong champion for our customers, residents, communities and agency, Johnson is also skilled in the areas of equity, inclusivity, diversity, quality improvement, prevention work, emergency preparedness, parent support outreach programs and trauma. In addition, she is an experienced state training curriculum developer, trainer and accomplished author.
"We, here at Goodhue County Health and Human Services, are very excited for the opportunity to gain Kris’ tremendous leadership, talents, and commitment in her new role as Health and Human Services Deputy Director," the release states. "Her new role will begin on August 17, 2020. Together we will continue to promote, strengthen and protect the health of individuals, families and communities!"