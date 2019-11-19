While many improvement projects in Kenyon have been completed, some are in the planning stages for next year.
City Engineer Joe Rhein, along with Engineer Derek Olinger informed the council about where they are at with the various projects in Kenyon at its Nov. 12 City Council meeting.
Second Street sanitary sewer improvements
At the October City Council meeting, Olinger stated the sewer lining subcontractor completed the cured-in-place-pipe lining and another subcontractor completed the grouting of the sanitary service lines connected to the Second Street sewer main. The final sidewalk work on the north side of Second Street was also completed.
This project, with the exception of some minor work, was completed the week of Nov. 4. The project is also subject to a final walk through with the Minnesota Department of Transportation to close off the right-of-way permit before improvements can be accepted. A third payment of $67,044.17 includes all work completed up to Nov. 1 and was approved by the council.
Red Wing Avenue
Public information meetings have taken place, a feasibility report has been completed and the council authorized engineers to put final plans together with contractors after a public hearing was held. Currently, engineers are in the process of working on those plans to improve portions of Red Wing Avenue and the added areas of Fourth Street and the alley south of Second Street. Anticipated improvements include repairs to sanitary and storm sewers, while portions of the water main will be replaced and extended. The street will be reconstructed, along with the replacement of sidewalks and installation of pedestrian ramps.
The final design work is on track with the original project schedule at approximately 25%, with the plans set to be finalized by February for approval in order to get bids and plan for construction. The next month will bring a utility design meeting with private utility owners to coordinate construction activity and any necessary utility relocation.
FEMA flood repairs
In the past month, Olinger and Public Works Director Wayne Ehrich met with FEMA representatives again to figure out what will be eligible for funding requirements to make repairs at Riverside Park. As part of the requirements, the project costs have to be split into two categories — repairs and mitigation. Repair costs include all that’s necessary to restore the project back to its pre-flooded days. Past flood events have converted the river bank to a vertical slope leaving it unsafe for visitors. It will continue to erode if it stays that way.
The storm sewer in that area will require re-setting some pipe that exists. The eastern access road withheld a significant amount of erosion which will be taken care of at this time as well. Washed out rock will be excavated out in place of a new top soil, along with the placement of a channel where excess water can be controlled.
Any improvements made to the area are considered mitigation since they weren’t there prior to the floods. This includes the installation of rip-rap to control erosion and a new culvert to get water from the south side of the access road to the north side to prevent erosion from happening in the future.
The total estimated costs of $109,500 covers both the riverbank stabilization and repairs to the access road. Federal disaster relief typically covers 75% of eligible costs. For this particular circumstance, state disaster relief is available to cover the remaining 25% of eligible costs. Engineers anticipate most of the work will be eligible for funding.
EDA/Business Park development
The design staff for this project has continued to progress and put the preliminary designs and platting documents in December. The basic layout of where things we will placed is in the process of happening. The new subdivision and new street(s) will require names in order to be submitted. Mayor Doug Henke made a recommendation to keep it as ‘Kenyon Business Park’ since it identifies the park to Kenyon and to name north/south street ‘Engel Drive,’ since the late mayor, Mike Engel, played a large role in the initial development of the park.
“Usually what we’ve seen is names will either be in honor of a civic leader, it could be something that has an optimistic feel to it, like ‘Opportunity Drive’ or Enterprise Drive’ or something with a significance to the community,” said Rhein. “Those are the main categories we see.”
The council will continue to develop other ideas until the next meeting, where they will vote on the official names.