Along with the closing of schools in Minnesota, including Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools in the local area, many local establishments are also developing restrictions and announcing cancellations to take caution in spreading the COVID-19 virus.
Chelsea Kalal announced Monday that in following the CDC's recommendation to cancel any event with 50 or more people over the next eight weeks, the upcoming Easter Egg Hunt to be held before Easter is cancelled.
Kenyon Senior Living is moving forward with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recommendations for not allowing visitors on campus effective Monday, March 16. Only essential staff and visitors are allowed to visit — end of life and/or contracted medical personnel — but may only enter through the Kenyon Sunset Home entrance off State Street. Everyone must be screened before entrance. Entrances off Huseth Street and Third Street will remain locked 24/7 for entry. KSL can be reached at 507-789-6134.
With schools being closed, those who are looking for an activity to do with children are encouraged to make cards and letters to send to KSL residents. Letters and card can be mailed to: Kenyon Senior Living, Attn: Activities, 127 Gunderson Blvd, Kenyon, MN 55946.
The Kenyon Public Library will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17. Operating hours beginning Wednesday, March 18 haven't been determined at this time. All programming until April has been canceled which includes story times, the open house for the paint and carpet project and the Wendy Webb author talk scheduled for March 24.
Library employees ask that patrons limit their time in the library to approximately 10 minutes or less if possible. Also to help limit exposure in the library, they ask that materials are requested using the online catalog. Materials on "hold" can be brought out to patron's vehicles curbside for those who call ahead. All materials that are being returned to the library are being wiped with germicidal disinfectant wipes for the protection of our patrons. Contact the library at 507-789-6821 for further questions or information.