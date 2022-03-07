The Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board held off on extending its Achievement and Integration partnership with the neighboring Owatonna School District.
The K-W board first OK'd an Achievement and Integration plan in March 2019.
At the board's Feb. 28 meeting, board members dove deep into the history of the program.
Some board members were hesitant about signing on for another three-year agreement, so the board decided to table approval.
The motion gave Superintendent Bryan Boysen permission to meet with Owatonna and discuss a plan. The motion passed 4 to 2, with Marilyn Syverson and Debb Paquin opposed.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education, the purpose of the Achievement and Integration program is to "pursue racial and economic integration, increase student achievement, create equitable educational opportunities and reduce academic disparities based on students' diverse racial, ethnic and economic backgrounds in Minnesota public schools."
Districts the Department of Education identified as “racially isolated” qualify for the program, along with adjacent districts. Kenyon-Wanamingo qualifies through its proximity to the "racially isolated" Owatonna School District.
At the time of its implementation, K-W planned to address two main goals. The first goal was to increase the percentage of staff using culturally responsive teaching practices to 50%. The second goal was to close the achievement gap in math between students of different racial, ethnic and socio-economic groups by 2% each year, measured by standardized test scores.
The plan also includes a summer science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics program in collaboration with Owatonna Public Schools.
The district was eligible to receive around $42,000 annually from the Department of Education, based on enrollment. It actually received revenues ranging from around $36,000 to nearly $39,000 each of the last three years. Expenses were around $36,000 to $38,000.
Board members reviewed an incomplete proposed agreement to extend the partnership with Owatonna. Boysen said he was asking for approval to move ahead with preparations and he bring back a completed proposal for approval.
Some board members expressed concerns with the short time frame they were given to make a decision. The proposal is supposed to be sent to the state for approval by March 15. School Board member Kevin Anderson suggested Owatonna could ask for an extension.
"It's not fair for us to look at this two weeks away from the due date," Anderson said. "I would like to see the proposal before I vote on anything."
Paquin asked if by saying "yes," to continuing the partnership, the board was agreeing to whatever plan the Owatonna district come up with.
"We don't get to come back and say no we don't like this, right?" Paquin said.
Board member AJ Lindell said the approve a motion to pair with Owatonna, and table a second motion on until they get a proposal.
Since this topic was on the agenda as an action item, Paquin believed the board should take action.
"Are we in or are we out?" Paquin asked the board.
Lindell suggested setting the agreement aside, with the directive that Boysen get more information.
"If we vote it down now, we won't be able to reconsider it later," Lindell said.
The board will continue to discuss the Achievement and Integration plan at the upcoming work session.