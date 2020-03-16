Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools leaders began making plans to teach students from a distance even before classes closed Wednesday, per a weekend directive from Gov. Tim Walz.
Walz on Sunday ordered public schools to temporarily close to give administrators and teachers time to make plans for switching to distance learning as the number of people with COVID-19 increases. Health officials have confirmed the state's first cases of community transmission as the number of confirmed cases grew to 54 on Monday..
Schools will be closed to kindergarten through 12th grade students by Wednesday and will remain shut down through March 27, the governor said.
"While children have proven to be less vulnerable to this virus (and) we haven't seen significant spreading in our schools, we do anticipate that COVID-19 will have a sizable impact on our education system in the coming weeks, months and potentially the coming year," Walz said. "We cannot wait until the pandemic is in our schools to figure things out."
David Thompson, K-W's interim superintendent, said that while the district would remain open Monday and Tuesday, students whose families kept them home those days would have their absences excused.
Families that opted to keep their students at home during that time, as their absence would be excused.
Between numerous administrative and staff meetings taking place this week, district officials are working through ways to advance the current DLD operating system. First implemented in 2017, DLD is standard operating procedure when the district must close school due to the weather. Teachers prepare lessons and activity lists for students to do that are accessible online. To accommodate families without internet access at home, they will include options that didn't require the web.
Thompson says DLD will look different for each member of the staff, due to the different departments they run. For example science classes may look a little different than math classes. Different resources are being looked into to ensure the best options for students.
In a letter to K-W families, Thompson lists the following important updates:
• All after school activities, practices, events and building rentals are canceled beginning March 17 through at least March 29. This includes all Community Education programs
• Prior to the closure students will be able to check out additional library books to support literacy
• Students in grades seven through 12 should have their own devices at home during the closure. The need for these will be addressed in further communication. Student in grades one through six may request a school-issued computer if an extended closure is required.
• Knights Kids childcare will operate using a regular schedule Monday and Tuesday. More information on this will be sent out soon but please start preparing alternate options
• Students with a need can access free meals from Wednesday through Friday and Monday, March 23 through Friday, March 27. The district will survey students/parents to see who is in need of meals that will be available for pick-up at school. If this is not possible, contact a school building secretary.
• Childcare for parents who are healthcare workers or emergency workers will be provided. We will provide detailed information about childcare services in future communication
• K-W is planning to reopen schools with a regular schedule on Monday, March 30, however, it is possible that may change
• The kindergarten meeting scheduled for Thursday, March 26 has been postponed
• Prekindergarten through sixth grade conferences will continue as scheduled but will be conducted via phone. Your teacher will contact you during your regularly scheduled time. Information on seven through 12 conferences will be communicated at a later date.
Thompson, in a statement, thanked parents, students and the community for their "understanding, patience, support, and forgiveness during this rapidly changing pandemic health crisis. The safety and support of our students, families, staff, and communities are our top priority."
The district, he said, will continue to update families with additional information on its website, kw.k12.mn.us.