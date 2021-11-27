Each year, school districts are required to have an annual financial audit to submit to the Minnesota Department of Education.
Jason Boynton, with Smith Schafer Associates, told the Kenyon-Wanamingo School Board that the 2020-21 fiscal year audit checked out fairly well.
Boynton attended the Nov. 22 meeting to briefly go through the findings from the audit of financial statements and accounting records, and answer any questions the board had.
He said the audit came back clean, and was fairly stated in accordance with the required principles. While he didn't find any major issues, Boynton brought a couple items to the attention of board members.
The student activity compliance was missing a signed statement of purpose, didn't have any activity and had a negative ending balance, all issues Boynton says have already been discussed with district leaders and are being addressed. Despite that, he said they are required to bring them to the board's attention.
Student enrollment was the first item addressed, since it sets the stage for how much funding the district will get. Over the years, the number of students in all grades, with the exception of kindergarten and preK in 2018, has slowly decreased. The number of students in grades 7-12 decreased from 367 in 2020 to 356 in 2021, grades 1-6 went down from 319 to 293 and kindergarten/preK went from 56 to 53.
Boynton estimates there's a 5% overall reduction from year to year, down almost 125 students this last year.
The district's primary source of funding is state aid at 64%, which was down from previous years, followed by property taxes at 21%, federal aid at 8%, and other revenue like CARES Act funds, additional food service dollars, and other funds that aren't classified as federal/state or property taxes, at 7%. Total revenue increased from the previous year by about $43,231.
As for expenditures, Boynton told the board decreases were seen in administration, regular instruction to try to match students with the revenue and reduction in enrollment, and pupil support, seen primarily in transportation. At the end of June, the board approved $329,000 in budget reductions, $217,000 of which was for transportation ($65,000 to regular route reduction, $140,000 for combination of special education van routes and $12,000 to cut the activities shuttle). Other expenditures, excluding bond refunding and building construction fund expenditures, stayed consistent with previous years like support services, instructional support and food service.
The general fund, which is the main operating fund, experienced a surplus in 2021 for the first since since 2017. The surplus helped the overall status of the fund balance, and Boynton said though the district is still in the deficit position, it is something that will be continue to be worked out.
Food service experienced an unusual year with COVID, facing a deficit of about $39,000, but the fund balance remains positive and is something district leaders will continue to keep an eye on. The community service fund has a small deficit of about $10,000, facing a small deficit. Building construction funds were closed up in fiscal year 2020-21, so they no longer appear on the chart.
Pupil support services cost per ADM (average daily membership) is at $2,137, soaring above the district average at $892 and the state average of 982.
Board member Tonya Craig asked Boynton why K-W always runs so much higher than other districts.
Boynton said it his understanding that the $1,000+ dollar difference in averages is due to the transportation costs the district is incurring.
Board member Marilyn Syverson asked Boynton if the large, rural area certain districts cover plays into the calculations of the state average.
He said the 982 number represents all districts, but the 892 number represents districts between 500 and 1,000, but he cannot necessarily compare districts' sizes with what issues K-W has. Boynton acknowledged the fact K-W has been running quite a bit more bus routes, and said that's something the district has been looking at with the transportation contract. Boynton added if enrollment was higher, the difference might even out.
Syverson reminded board members those numbers represent a snapshot of when the data was taken, and doesn't necessarily reflect the new transportation contract which reduces two routes.
Board member AJ Lindell asked the district's business manager to see what the current numbers look like.
Despite the minor concerns with some parts of the audit, overall, Craig said the work they've done over the years on the budget definitely shows in the audit.
Syverson pointed out the unassigned reserves on June 30 was -0.88% of current expenditures, a major improvement from the last calculation of -1.45% earlier in June. To stay out of statutory operating debt, it is vital the district stays under -2.5% of the most recent fiscal year’s expenditure amount.