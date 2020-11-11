As a result of an increase in Goodhue County's 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents from 19 to 34, Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools made some shifts in its learning models for all students.
In a Nov. 5 update to parents and guardians, K-W Superintendent Bryan Boysen said as numbers in the county continue to climb, the district would be switching to a phase 4 learning model, which began this week.
"We want to value the relationships you have with your classroom teachers and the best way to accomplish this is by using the hybrid model of group A and B days," said Boysen. "We have experienced an increase in staff and students absent from school because of close contact and positive cases. In the past two weeks, we have experienced five positive cases."
Students were not expected to attend school either Monday or Tuesday this week, as Monday was a staff development day and parent communication night, and Tuesday served as a planning day for the district.
Phase 4 indicates hybrid learning for prekindergarten through sixth grade and distance learning for seventh through 12th grades. Wednesday was a distance learning day for K-12 and in-person for preschool, while elementary and middle school students begin their first day of hybrid learning (a mix of in-person and distance learning days) Thursday as high school students remain in distance learning. Since the beginning of the school year, the district has been operating in a phase 2 learning model where pre-K to sixth graders learned in-person, and seven through 12th graders learned in a hybrid model.
Knight’s Kids remains open and meals on days where students are not in school are available for pick up at each school building upon registration. Varsity football games scheduled for last week and Wednesday night were canceled due to COVID-19 implications.
High School Principal Matt Ryan said in a letter to parents and students that Goodhue County Public Health is predicting the 14-day case rate per 10,000 residents will increase again this Thursday.
"We have been impacted in the middle/high school with an increasing number of students and staff who have had positive tests or have needed to be quarantined due to being a close contact," Ryan wrote. "This has put a significant strain on classroom coverage and supervision especially due to the challenges of getting substitute teachers."
These plans are set through this week, Ryan states, though based on the predicted county numbers, he's anticipating the district will likely remain in phase 4 until at least Thanksgiving break.
"The Goodhue County COVID rate, local impact, and guidance from the Minnesota Department of Education will continue to be monitored and used to make decisions for Nov. 30 and beyond," Ryan added.
As a result of multiple students asking if the district will be in distance learning for the rest of the year, Ryan said, "I of course don’t know that answer for sure, but no, I don’t think we will be doing distance learning for the rest of the school year and I’m hopeful we can return to a hybrid model or in-person model as soon as the COVID data allows that to happen in a safe way!”
Regionally, Faribault Public Schools announced Wednesday a shift to distance learning starting Nov. 19 and lasting until at least Jan 4.