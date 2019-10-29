Band director Claire Larson, along with choir director Stephanie Schumacher have organized a campaign that funds scholarship for Kenyon-Wanamingo music students. Their campaign is known as "Hittin' the Road for a REASON!"
Larson biked 20 miles and Schumacher ran 10 miles to school on Tuesday. Larson was joined by Superintendent Jeff Pesta and High School Principal Matt Ryan accompanied Stephanie.
Every dollar that is donated to their GoFundMe Campaign will help band and choir students appreciate music more than they already do by going on a music tour. There are 80 kids and four chaperones planning to go on this music tour to Nashville and St. Louis from March 19 through 23. There is a great itinerary of tourist shops in addition to a clinic at Vanderbilt University that they will attend.
"The last tour was in Norway. This year we are trying to stay closer to home so more people can be involved. This year we have had a great turnout," said Larson. "We are doing the 'Ride for a Reason' to raise funds to award scholarships for our students who might need a bit of extra help. We are willing to show how devoted we are to our students to make sure everyone has an opportunity."
Larson and Schumacher were overjoyed to see the out pour of support from the K-W community.
We are ecstatic that we have almost doubled our scholarship fund goal," Larson wrote on the campaign Facebook page. "The support from our school, community, my incredible colleague and our administration (Pesta and Ryan who fearlessly joined us ) is absolutely inspiring. What makes K-W great is more than a hashtag. It’s all the above and soooo much more! Gotta love Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools and the spirit that you find here every day!"
The campaign goal is set at $500 and will award deserving students scholarships. Proceeds made from the silent auction at the Nov. 11 Winter Concert will add to scholarship contributions. Recipients will also be awarded with their scholarships at the concert.
Student applicants will submit a personal statement about the impact of music on their life. Scholarship recipients and their responses will be shared on the GoFundMe and Facebook event page. The one question they are asking students to respond to is, "How has music and performing in the K-W Band and Choir positively impacted your high school experience and improved the quality of your life?" Deserving students will be chosen based on the quality of their response.
Larson and Schumacher plan to take music students on tours every other year, especially after seeing the positive impact of travel on students.
"Travel is such an important experience for young people. They get to learn real life skills, learn how to be independent and responsible while away from their parents and get to know all of the culture and people associated in different places," Schumacher concludes. "There's a lot more to see out there than our neighborhood. Travel experiences in general are so valuable. We thought we would raise money for kids and set up an example of living a healthy lifestyle, to better yourself in more ways than the classroom, while presenting the campaign in a fun way to drum up excitement."