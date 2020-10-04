Although the fall weather filled the air with a chilly breeze, Kenyon Public Library's Story Time in the Park attendees on Sept. 30 didn't seem to mind, especially since there was a colorful parachute and several fun stories on the agenda.
The Library's story time resumed outdoors Sept. 9 after being shut down for months due to the pandemic.
Whether young participants in one of the Library's children programs had been to story time before, or just started attending in September, the smiles on their faces proved they were happy to be back exploring new ideas and spending time with new and/or old friends.
Parents of children at the Sept. 30 story time were equally as happy to be able to bring their children back to story time.
Zumbrota resident Chelsey Petermann just began attending the story time program after it resumed since her local library was only offering story time virtually. Petermann said she enjoys that her children can take part in the activity and socialization aspects of the program, especially for her son, who she describes as a "social kid."
Local parent and frequent story time participant Erin Johnson said her kids were happy to be back, too, and enjoy seeing their friends each week and creating fun, new memories with them.
During the 30-45 minute program, children typically listen to two or three books that are read, sing songs, participate in activities and create a craft revolving around the weekly theme. Barb Bonde, Kenyon Public Library's Children's Librarian, hosts the story time adventures and is always interacts with the children in some way through her tone, words and actions.
Although some items had to be crossed off the list due limitations in an outdoor setting, Bonde says she's glad to again be able to offer some type of programming for children. The programs are designed to teach preschoolers creative expression, social skills, listening and comprehension skills and the basics of reading through number and letter recognition and aid in vocabulary building and cognitive development.
The Sept. 30 theme was parachutes. Before children were able to experiment with different types of parachute shapes and games, Bonde read two books to them about fall and different things that typically happen this time of year.
While reading the books to the children, Bonde asked them questions, putting an emphasis on certain words to make it engaging. As Bonde noticed some of the attendees getting a little cold and tired of sitting, she brought out the popular kid's activity — the parachute. Each child held tightly onto one of the parachute's handles and followed along with Bonde's directions to make different types of parachutes like a mushroom shape and both small and large waves. Once they completed those tasks, it was time to bring in some different sized props to explore with — rubber balls and ping pong balls.
As children moved the larger and smaller balls around the parachute, they giggled with excitement. To ensure none of the balls were blown away in the wind, Bonde urged children to pick them up immediately after flinging them into the air. Using their shirts and pockets, they collected as many balls as they could in one trip.
To conclude the story time fun for the morning, Bonde led a goodbye song that had children touch their toes, put their hands up to the sky and finally, wave goodbye.