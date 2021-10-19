The Kenyon Area Business Association, now the Kenyon Commercial Club, has operated in the city since 2011.
Along with the recent name change, made official at a July 20 meeting, comes the urgent need for new members to join the organization’s executive board.
“We need a whole new board, because right now we don’t have a vice president or treasurer, and I’m done at the end of the year as secretary, and Frank Peterson will be done as president,” said Sarah Jystad, owner of D&S Banner, Sign and Print.
Jystad says time requirements for these positions are very minimal, only about 20 minutes a month for the secretary and treasurer positions.
“We’d love to get some new people on board and have some new ideas,” said Jystad.
As with any volunteer organization, the Commercial Club needs people that want to get involved in order to keep it going. The Kenyon Commercial Club, which promotes local business, is not only good for the town’s economy, but it also helps keep the town growing and vibrant.
Peterson and Jystad encourage all those eligible to consider whether they, or someone from their business or organization could fill one of the officer positions. Along with brick and mortar businesses, Jystad said those with an online presence are also encouraged to be a part of the Commercial Club.
Jystad says those in the surrounding areas are still welcome to join the KCC, and emphasizes that anyone is welcome. The more who join, Jystad says, the more active the club can be. Entities like the Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, the city of Kenyon, and city agencies like the Kenyon Area Historical Society and the Kenyon Muni are members.
“They’re very interested in the viability of the long-term of the town,” added Jystad.
Along with monthly meetings held at 6:15 p.m. Tuesdays, Jystad says they’ve been trying to find people to come in and speak on topics of interest to members. This month, it sponsored a presentation by K-W Superintendent Bryan Boysen on the operating levy referendum Held in the City Council Chambers, a time was available for questions and answers, and the public was invited and encouraged to attend.
The club remains involved in community events throughout the year. It helps run Rose Fest and organizes traditional holiday events like the Easter egg hunt. It also supports future business leaders through annual scholarships for high school seniors. It is also a co-sponsor of the Christmas in Kenyon festivities held the first weekend in December.
Jystad joined the club in 2016, and took on an officer position about three years later, while Peterson has been a member of the club since it started and has been president for a number of years.