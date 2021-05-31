More than ever, Hakon Torjesen told the crowd of at Monday's Memorial Day Ceremony at Kenyon Cemetery, "We need to remember."

kenyon memorial day 2021_12.jpg

Speaker Hakon Torjesen shares his story, including his liberation by American Paratroopers and how he came to become an American. Torjesen and his wife, Karen live on the old Teigen farm in Kenyon. They've also been active members of the K-W community. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Torjesen, the 2021 Kenyon Memorial Day speaker, was part of traditional Memorial Day events slated for the Kenyon area. After having to modify last year's service due to the pandemic, area residents were glad that they could be together, honoring the fallen as a community. 

kenyon memorial day 2021_20.jpg

Kenyon area residents gather at Kenyon Cemetery Monday to take part in the Memorial Day graveside services. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The day began with a parade down Second Street to the Kenyon Cemetery, led by members of local veterans organizations. Other participants in the parade were local veterans, the Mayor of Kenyon Doug Henke, VFW 141 Auxiliary officers, Torjesen and the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Marching Band. 

kenyon memorial day 2021.jpg

Kenyon veterans organizations led the Memorial Day parade down Second Street to the Kenyon Cemetery Monday for graveside services. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
kenyon memorial day 2021_1.jpg

Local Scouts participated in the both the Memorial Day parade and graveside services. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
kenyon memorial day 2021_3.jpg

More area veterans followed behind the wagon in golf carts. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
kenyon memorial day 2021_4.jpg

Kenyon Mayor Doug Henke was one of the participants in the Memorial Day parade, followed by speaker Hakon Torjesen. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
kenyon memorial day 2021_5.jpg

Many Kenyon area veterans participated in the Memorial Day parade. Pictured with some of the local veterans is honorary marshal Wayne Clark, Signal Corps, U.S. Army. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
kenyon memorial day 2021_6.jpg

Members of the VFW 141 Auxiliary also participated in the parade. Pictured in the passenger seat is President Sonia Tatge. Secretary Linda Germundson is to her right in the back seat. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
kenyon memorial day 2021_7.jpg

Members of the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Marching Band excitedly participate in the Memorial Day parade. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Following the parade, attendees gathered in the open area of the Kenyon Cemetery and placed chairs/blankets down, and drove golf carts and vehicles to take part in the graveside services. Memorial Day Program Chairperson Paul Senjem emceed and led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.

kenyon memorial day 2021_8.jpg

Graves of 616 interned veterans, 23 of which were killed in action were decorated prior to Memorial Day at a total of 17 cemeteries. Pictured is a grave with an American flag and veteran marker at Kenyon Cemetery. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Senjem took a moment during the program to recognize Honorary Marshal Wayne Clark. Clark, a Kenyon native and 1952 graduate of Kenyon schools, joined the U.S. Army in May 1955. His training took place at Fort Riley, Kansas and Fort Leonardwood, Missouri. In November 1955, Clark was stationed in West Germany and took part in Operation Gyroscope, which was the complete replacement of the 1st Infantry Division, also known as the "Big Red One." He served as a clerk typist in the Army's Signal Corps. In 1957, Clark was honorably discharged. A lifelong member of VFW Post 141 in Kenyon, Clark is also a founding member of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard. 

kenyon memorial day 2021_9.jpg

Following the Memorial Day parade in Kenyon, a ceremony took place at the Kenyon Cemetery. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
kenyon memorial day 2021_10.jpg

Many drove golf carts to the cemetery to take part in the ceremony and adorned them with patriotic flags. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
kenyon memorial day 2021_11.jpg

During the 2021 Memorial Day ceremony at the cemetery, Mayor Doug Henke delivers a greeting to attendees. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Band, directed by Claire Larson, played two songs during the program: "My Country 'Tis of Thee" and "America the Beautiful."

Chaplain Gwen Buckingham delivered both an invocation and benediction during the program. Henke also took time to greet those in attendance. 

kenyon memorial day 2021_13.jpg

Graveside service for veterans of all wars was conducted by service organizations in the local area. Pictured speaking is VFW 141 Auxiliary President Sonia Tatge. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Torjesen, the keynote speaker, was born in Norway and spent his childhood in China, where his parents were missionaries. For Torjesen, this experience also included three teenage years in a Japanese prison camp. At age 93, Hakon is now on the dwindling list of living witnesses of the global horrors and eventual triumphs of World War II. During the program, Torjesen shared his story, including his liberation by American paratroopers and his journey to becoming an American. Torjesen, who served in the U.S. Army, lives on the old Teigen farm in Kenyon with his wife Karen. 

kenyon memorial day 2021_14.jpg

With assistance from local scouts at the Kenyon Memorial Day program, flags are placed in the ground for each local veteran who died during the past two years. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
kenyon memorial day 2021_15.jpg

Members of the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Music Department presented a rendition of the "Star Spangled Banner" during the restoration of colors by special detail. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
kenyon memorial day 2021_17.jpg

Pictured, K-W senior Aisha Ramirez plays taps, along with K-W junior Arin Kyllo, not pictured. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Graveside services for veterans of all wars was conducted by service organizations, and the restoration of colors by special detail took place during the playing of the "Star Spangled Banner" by the K-W High School Music Department. Area veterans who died the over the last two years were recognized by an individual flag. The Kenyon Veterans Firing Squad performed the 21-gun salute and K-W band members Arin Kyllo and Aisha Ramirez played taps.  

kenyon memorial day 2021_18.jpg

Towards the end of the ceremony, Memorial Day Chairperson Paul Senjem takes a moment to recognize Logan Thompson, who will join the U.S. Navy next year. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
kenyon memorial day 2021_19.jpg

K-W senior Aisha Ramirez was also recognized by Paul Senjem for her years of playing taps during Memorial Day services. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)

Reach reporter Michelle Vlasak at 507-333-3128 or follow her on Twitter @apgmichelle. ©Copyright 2021 APG Media of Southern Minnesota.  All rights reserved.

Tags

Load comments