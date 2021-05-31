Members of the VFW 141 Auxiliary also participated in the parade. Pictured in the passenger seat is President Sonia Tatge. Secretary Linda Germundson is to her right in the back seat. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Graves of 616 interned veterans, 23 of which were killed in action were decorated prior to Memorial Day at a total of 17 cemeteries. Pictured is a grave with an American flag and veteran marker at Kenyon Cemetery. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
Speaker Hakon Torjesen shares his story, including his liberation by American Paratroopers and how he came to become an American. Torjesen and his wife, Karen live on the old Teigen farm in Kenyon. They've also been active members of the K-W community. (Michelle Vlasak/southernminn.com)
More than ever, Hakon Torjesen told the crowd of at Monday's Memorial Day Ceremony at Kenyon Cemetery, "We need to remember."
Torjesen, the 2021 Kenyon Memorial Day speaker, was part of traditional Memorial Day events slated for the Kenyon area. After having to modify last year's service due to the pandemic, area residents were glad that they could be together, honoring the fallen as a community.
The day began with a parade down Second Street to the Kenyon Cemetery, led by members of local veterans organizations. Other participants in the parade were local veterans, the Mayor of Kenyon Doug Henke, VFW 141 Auxiliary officers, Torjesen and the Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Marching Band.
Following the parade, attendees gathered in the open area of the Kenyon Cemetery and placed chairs/blankets down, and drove golf carts and vehicles to take part in the graveside services. Memorial Day Program Chairperson Paul Senjem emceed and led the audience in the Pledge of Allegiance.
Senjem took a moment during the program to recognize Honorary Marshal Wayne Clark. Clark, a Kenyon native and 1952 graduate of Kenyon schools, joined the U.S. Army in May 1955. His training took place at Fort Riley, Kansas and Fort Leonardwood, Missouri. In November 1955, Clark was stationed in West Germany and took part in Operation Gyroscope, which was the complete replacement of the 1st Infantry Division, also known as the "Big Red One." He served as a clerk typist in the Army's Signal Corps. In 1957, Clark was honorably discharged. A lifelong member of VFW Post 141 in Kenyon, Clark is also a founding member of the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard.
The Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Band, directed by Claire Larson, played two songs during the program: "My Country 'Tis of Thee" and "America the Beautiful."
Chaplain Gwen Buckingham delivered both an invocation and benediction during the program. Henke also took time to greet those in attendance.
Torjesen, the keynote speaker, was born in Norway and spent his childhood in China, where his parents were missionaries. For Torjesen, this experience also included three teenage years in a Japanese prison camp. At age 93, Hakon is now on the dwindling list of living witnesses of the global horrors and eventual triumphs of World War II. During the program, Torjesen shared his story, including his liberation by American paratroopers and his journey to becoming an American. Torjesen, who served in the U.S. Army, lives on the old Teigen farm in Kenyon with his wife Karen.
Graveside services for veterans of all wars was conducted by service organizations, and the restoration of colors by special detail took place during the playing of the "Star Spangled Banner" by the K-W High School Music Department. Area veterans who died the over the last two years were recognized by an individual flag. The Kenyon Veterans Firing Squad performed the 21-gun salute and K-W band members Arin Kyllo and Aisha Ramirez played taps.