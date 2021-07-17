A Kenyon man has died weeks after he was seriously injured in a crash involving an ATV.
According to a gofundme page set up to help his family with their expenses, Benjamin Roemer, 43, died July 10 from injuries suffered in the June 23 crash.
"He was a big man with a big grin and a big heart who did almost nothing in a small way," according to the gofundme page. "He made and kept friends across all walks of life, and will be missed by every one of us."
When emergency responders arrived at the crash on Dodge County Road 24 in rural West Concord, Roemer's motorcycle was engulfed in flames and Roemer's clothing was on fire, according to a release from Sheriff Scott Rose. Roemer, who suffered severe burns and other injuries from the crash, was flown by air ambulance to a metro hospital.
Preliminary findings show that Roemer and another motorcyclist, John Hemple, 61, of Cannon Falls, were traveling eastbound on Dodge County Road 24 approximately 1 mile west of Hwy. 57 when they attempted to pass an ATV on the roadway. At some point while they were passing, contact was made with the ATV, causing the crash.
The ATV rider, John Derby, 74, of rural West Concord, was transported by ambulance to a Rochester hospital with minor injuries. Hemple was not injured.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, West Concord Ambulance, West Concord Fire Department, and Mayo One Helicopter all assisted at the crash.
This accident is under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.