Forty-one hours, 52 minutes and 14 seconds … that’s how long it took two Owatonna men to compete in a 340-mile long canoe race on the Missouri River. Through thick and dangerous clouds of fog, the two continued through the night, no sleep until they reached the finish.
Scott Duffus and Kent Buryska had four goals when they set out to compete in a MR340 canoe race on the Missouri River.
Win the men’s tandem class
Set a record time for their boat type (Wenonah Canoe Minnesota 2, 3 or 4)
Record a faster time than their previous results from 2018
Come in ahead of the tandem team that took first place in 2018
This year marked the second time the men participated in the MR340, competing under the team name “The Preacher and the Teacher.” Duffus is a 63-year-old retired Lutheran pastor and Buryska is a 52-years-old Owatonna Middle School teacher. With this being an endurance race, many participants are at their physical prime.
“We’re quite a ways past that,” Duffus said. Duffus was the oldest person among the top boats, Buryska says.
The MR340 race is routed across the state of Missouri, beginning in Kansas City, Kansas and ending in St. Charles, Missouri. Hardcore competitors make as few (and as quick) stops to resupply as possible. Participants are allowed 88 hours to complete the race, with checkpoints throughout the route. Those that fail to make it to the checkpoints in time are disqualified. Only two thirds of the teams who participate made it to the finish last year, the MR340 website says.
“There’s actually a boat that comes up the back called ‘the reaper’ that if you don’t get to the point before ‘the reaper’ gets there, “the reaper” has these times, then you’re out,” Duffus said.
There are several divisions including, men’s and women’s solo, men’s and women’s tandem, mixed tandem, sup (stand up paddleboard) solo and team among other divisions, according to the website.
Duffus and Buryska prepare for the big race
Practicing for a 340-mile canoe race is a challenge.
“The thing is nobody is going to go out and train for 20 hours in a canoe, so for us we did one really long paddle on the Minnesota River, we did like a 57-miler, but this river race is 340 miles long, so it’s not even close to the same thing,” Duffus said.
The team also practiced some nighttime paddling on the Mississippi River. Additionally they paddled and ran solo to train for the race as well as together.
“I would say this year, we probably averaged two days a week, where we were in a boat together,” Buryska said.
Cardio workouts are not new to either Duffus or Buryska, as they both have competed in various races, which have involved running, swimming, kayaking, and rollerblading, among other methods of movement. In fact, the two athletes met at a ski race about 28 years ago, according to Buryska. They continued to grow their bond while competing in various types of races together.
With the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across the U.S. many of these races were canceled, MR340 was one of the few that continued.
Paddlers, support crews and onlookers were asked to wear masks at the start of the race as well as during the checkpoints. People were also asked to maintain social distance as best they could.
Participants that felt uncomfortable participating this year had the option of rolling over their registration to next year, Buryska says.
“I think it was actually more competitive this year, even though there were fewer people, but there were more competitive people,” Buryska said.
The race begins
On the morning of Aug. 4 the two set out in their Wenonah Canoe Minnesota 3. Two years prior the men had competed in the MR340, taking home some lessons on how to approach the race next time. They had placed 14th overall and second in the men’s tandem division. This year they included a rudder, cover and an electronic navigation system, which they said were helpful.
“In Minnesota, nobody would dream of putting a rudder on a canoe, but in that race everybody puts a rudder on their canoe,” Duffus said.
Keen on finishing as fast as possible, the two only made stops when absolutely necessary (three stops where they exited the boat) estimating they spent a total of 10 to 12 minutes on shore to restock on fluids and food. Duffus says most people avoid going to shore as it takes too long, and with the Missouri River banks covered in mud, the process is slowed down even more.
Vital to Duffus and Buryska’s success were their ground crew. Buryska’s wife and son — Julie and Garret — were responsible for meeting up with the tandem team at checkpoints to supply food, water and night-time gear, while making sure the exchange happened as quickly as possible.
“They kept us in the know about how other teams were doing,” Buryska said.
Julie and Garret followed “The Preacher and the Teacher” as they progressed through the race, driving across the state to meet them at checkpoints, keeping in contact and updating the paddlers. They too, missed out on some sleep. While a support ground crew isn’t necessary for the race, both Duffus and Buryska are grateful for their support.
“When you have a support crew that can get you anything you need, there’s just no way we would be able to … we wouldn’t have been nearly as competitive, so that’s like a big part,” Buryska said. “They play a really big role.”
The race is held on a full moon, to mediate some of the lack of visibility during the night time.
“For about the first hour and half the moon was just under the horizon, but then when the moon comes up you can see the river pretty well with the full moon,” Buryska said.
However, several hours into the race the team ran into thick clouds of fog, which impaired their view and made the journey more difficult and dangerous.
“Periodically I would stop paddling and just listen to make sure I wasn’t hearing any rushing water in front of me, because when you hear rushing water in front of you you know that there’s rocks or rapids or something in the way,” Buryska said.
Relying on the navigation system, they continued to paddle, until the trees on the river bank were impossible to see. Fearing it was too dangerous, they pulled over and paused for a few minutes, until they heard a four-person team making their way through the fog. After deciding to follow this team as a precaution, Duffus and Buryska kept moving, eventually emerging from the thick fog.
“That part was the scary part at night,” Buryska said.
After being in the boat for 19 hours straight, the team made a stop for a few minutes to restock. Another shorter stop was made later on, before Duffus and Buryska were back to paddling. By this time the physical exhaustion was starting to take a toll on their bodies. As a competitive doubles team Duffus and Buryska decided to pull all-nighters, carefully navigating around water hazards, such as debris and buoys in the dark.
“When you are in a tandem boat, you don’t sleep, at least if you want to do well in the race, and that was kind of our goal,” Duffus said.
With the lack of sleep and darkness encompassing, on day two they started to hallucinate big metal dinosaur structures on the banks of the river.
“We both kept going, ‘Why would people put steel dinosaurs next to the river?’ and then there were places where it looked like people had like ... we were pretty sure people had like apartments in the top of the steel dinosaurs, it’s just weird,” Duffus said.
Duffus says hallucinations are common for lots of people in the race, especially for the people who chose not to sleep.
“The first night was rough, but the second night was crazy,” Buryska said.
Although the journey was exhausting, Duffus says that there was never a point where he thought he’d have to call it quits. Buryska shared the same confidence.
Finally the men reached the finish, coming in first in their division and in sixth place overall.
“By the time you get to the end it’s really hard, almost impossible to stand and walk, you almost have to crawl,” Duffus said. “Plus, you’re not completely aware of things at that point because the sort of hallucination thing is going on pretty full blown for the last six hours.”
Duffus says he fell asleep in the car on the drive to the hotel almost immediately.
The men set a record for their boat type (Wenonah Canoe Minnesota Series) by about 40 minutes. They also came in an hour and four minutes faster than their results from 2018, successfully completing their goals.
While the two enjoyed the experience and are satisfied with the accomplishments, they don’t plan on competing in the race again.
“We will probably find something else,” Duffus said.