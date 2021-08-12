From committee members to community volunteers, town festivals and events require the work of the whole community.
Rose Fest committee members Missy Sviggum, Wayne and Amy Ehrich, Tonya Craig, Frank Peterson and chair Heather Sibley Kerr organized an array of traditional events for all ages at Rose Fest, held Aug. 19-22. The group of six relies heavily on outside organizations to run the bulk of the events taking place over the weekend.
A mix of old and new events are on the agenda for the four-day celebration, including a new one, Rose Fest Regatta, at the Kenyon pool. There will also be tours of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Department Bearcat military vehicle, and Northfield Hospital's ambulance. This year, the Kenyon-Wanamingo Athletic Booster Club hosts the 5K and the Kenyon Park and Rec's wine and beer tasting event moves to the Kenyon Fire Hall, giving attendees more space.
Festivities kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday, with Iron Pro Wrestling at the fire hall. The doors open at 6 p.m., and tickets are $15 for adults and $7 for kids 12 and under. Friday's events begin with city wide garage sales held throughout the day, followed by Kenyon Public Library's book sale from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, K-W Athletic Booster Club's golf tournament at 1 p.m. and a hog roast from 5 to 7 p.m. inside the VFW. Kenyon Park and Rec's wine & beer tasting event will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Kenyon fire hall. Tickets are $20.
A night at the park and pool will include fire trucks, police car and ambulance tours at 5 p.m., an 'xtreme' water slide at 6 p.m., Rose Fest Regatta at the Kenyon pool at 7 p.m. and a free pool party from 8 to 10 p.m. Only cardboard and duct tape can be used to build boats for the Regatta. Participants are encouraged to bring their completed boats to the pool before 7 p.m. Currently six participants are registered for this event.
Entertainment for the adults that evening will feature free, live music inside the VFW from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m. by Mitchell Hall & The Tennessee Trio (21+) and a street dance from 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Kenyon Muni featuring The Local Hooligans (all ages).
A day of packed fun festivities
Saturday, Rose Fest's busiest day, will starts bright and early 8 a.m. with a car cruise-in and the K-W Athletic Booster Club's 5K at Kenyon-Wanamingo High School. Entry fee is $25 for the 5K. Contact Tracy at terlandson@kw.k12.mn.us with any questions. The car cruise-in will be held until 2 p.m., with $100 cash prize drawings awarded on the hour, every hour for present participants. Winners must be present. Cars will park on Forest Street between Second and Fifth Street. Participants are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item to donate to the local food shelf. Call 507-491-6861 or 607-458-6778 with any questions.
The morning also includes a tractor pull at 9 a.m. at Maring Auction Lot. Kids have the opportunity to pull their own-sized tractors at 10 a.m. at Security State Bank. Attendees can stop by Held Bus Garage from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. to shop the vendor and craft market and/or bring new and unwrapped toys/clothing for K-W kids.
In previous years, Jon Held, of Held Bus, held a K-W area gift drive to collect donations for families in need. Once COVID-19 hit, Held says generous community members continued to send monetary donations for him to mail out to those in need. In case if he is again unable to hold the event in person this year, he emphasizes the importance of monetary gift donations, though clothing/toy donations are welcome.
Vendors set up inside and outside of the bus garage, and Held says they all have lots of fun. He enjoys spending time in the garage with the vendors throughout the Rose Fest weekend.
"It's a fun time, it really is," said Held.
Kenyon Public Library's book sale will take place from 9 a.m. to noon inside City Council Chambers. City-wide garage sales will also be held throughout the day on Saturday.
Attendees are encouraged to stop for lunch from the Ladies Auxiliary 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. inside the VFW before heading to the Gunderson House for tours and a pop-up museum featuring Kenyon/K-W memorabilia from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Families can head to Depot Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for more fun including free inflatables sponsored by Kenyon Snowdrifters, a free petting zoo and free face painting, courtesy of the Rose Fest committee. Sibley Kerr, the event chair, hopes families will make the most of the free opportunities available.
The day's events pause for the grand parade at 3 p.m., featuring the K-W Marching Band and Shriner units.
Following the parade, a bean bag tournament starts at 4 p.m. at the Kenyon Muni, with family bingo from 6 to 8 p.m. inside the VFW and a street dance from 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. at the Kenyon Muni featuring The Dads (all ages).
Beginning Aug. 19 through the end of the day Aug. 28, community members are encouraged to place donations of non-perishables in the red barrels placed around town. Red barrels will be placed along Main Street during Rosefest to collect food for All Seasons Food Shelf.
Currently the most needed items are Jell-O, pudding, olives (black, green), pickles, coffee (ground, caffeinated), baked beans, Ramen noodles, side dishes (pasta, rice, potato) and paper towels.
The barrels will be placed at the following locations: Held Bus Co., between Ace Hardware and the Post Office, Kenyon Public Library, Security State Bank of Kenyon and All Seasons Community Center. If you or someone you know needs food, call All Seasons Food Shelf at 507-789-6162 to set up an appointment.
The Field of Flags, presented by the VFW and Kenyon Color Guard, will be up Friday-Sunday. To reserve a flag, call Mac at 507-789-5461. A closing ceremony for the Field of Flags begins at 1 p.m. with a performance from the Zumbrota Community Band at Veterans Park, followed by a flag ceremony at 2 p.m. K-W senior Arin Kyllo will play taps at the closing ceremony.
Above all, Sibley Kerr is most looking forward to the fact Rose Fest is happening this year.