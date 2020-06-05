A group of four conservative state legislators, two from local districts, filed a lawsuit last week that could nullify Gov. Tim Walz’s Declaration of Peacetime Emergency.
On May 28, Minnesota’s New House Republicans joined the Free Minnesota Small Business Coalition, a group of more than 40 businesses across the state, in filing the lawsuit in Ramsey County District Court. The filing was just the latest in a legal battle waged against Walz's executive orders by the Free Minnesota Small Business Association.
In late April, the group filed a lawsuit in the Minnesota Court of Appeals, arguing the governor’s orders violated the 14th Amendment, known as the Equal Protection Clause, because some businesses were allowed to remain open or reopen while others with similar profiles were not.
That case was ultimately dismissed because the court ruled that it did not have the authority to rule on the constitutionality of the governor’s executive orders because the legislature did not provide the court of appeals with the power of judicial review. The ruling dealt a blow to the FMSBC’s hopes of reopening the government as soon as possible, though another group known as the Midwest Law Center is continuing to pursue that line of argument in federal court.
Although it’s not part of the current lawsuit, members of the NHRC are sympathetic with that argument. They argue that the governor’s executive orders have hit small businesses disproportionately and unfairly.
“His executive orders are completely arbitrary,” said Rep. Jeremy Munson, R-Lake Crystal, who represents much of Waseca County. “He’s shutting down certain businesses and not others. We saw the candy store (in Belle Plaine) open while other retailers were forced to close, and that’s not fair.”
FMSBC took that opportunity to retool its argument. Its new lawsuit continues to claim that the governor’s Executive Orders run afoul of the U.S. Constitution, while adding the new claim that they violate the state Constitution as well.
Though they may have recently joined the state lawsuit, members of the New Republican caucus have long been skeptical of the Peacetime Declaration of Emergency, even when compared to other Republicans.
The four-member breakaway group is led by Rep. Steve Drazkowski, R-Mazeppa, whose district includes represents Kenyon and Wanamingo, and includes Munson. Staunchly conservative, it was created in January 2019 by legislators frustrated with the Republican caucus’s leadership.
On May 14, when the governor announced that he would again extend the Peacetime Emergency declaration while loosening some restrictions on businesses, the NHRC released a joint statement that didn’t hold back.
“Governor Walz’s decision to extend the peacetime emergency order is foolhardy, dictatorial and self-centered,” it said. “Clearly, the governor still believes he has the almighty authority to suspend our God-given rights.”
Overstepped?
In addition to the NHRC’s longtime support for the cause, the collaboration is made less surprising by the FMSBC’s close ties to the Republicans. Its chief spokesperson, Dan McGrath, has long been an outspoken conservative activist.
Similarly, the group’s lead attorney, Erick Kaardal, is a former secretary/treasurer of the Minnesota Republican Party. Though he's taken on plenty of conservative leaning causes in the past, Kaardal insists that his activism derives chiefly from a staunch opposition to government overreach. Kaardal said that by challenging the orders on state rather than federal grounds, and arguing that the governor has usurped powers rightly delegated to the legislative and judiciary branches, the lawsuit is able to sidestep questions regarding public health risks.
He added that his approach was inspired by the successful challenge to Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers’s emergency executive orders. However, while Wisconsin Supreme Court Justices are elected on a technically nonpartisan basis, a majority of them lean conservative.
By contrast, a majority of Minnesota Supreme Court Justices was appointed either by Walz or his predecessor, former DFL Gov. Mark Dayton. As the arguments are centered around the state constitution, the Minnesota Supreme Court will serve as the final authority.
On the other hand, the FMSBC’s lawsuit provides three arguments regarding the Peacetime Emergency’s constitutionality. Should any be found to hold merit, every Executive Order authored by the governor under the Peacetime Emergency declaration would be null and void.
First, the lawsuit argues that the governor has overstepped his authority to write de facto laws criminalizing certain behaviors, such as opening a business during the pandemic without permission from the state.
“He is creating crimes, telling people they can’t run businesses, telling churches they can’t operate,” Drazkowski said. “He is writing entire laws, which is a legislative activity.”
The governor’s effective usurpation of the ability to write laws from the legislature isn’t the only issue, the plaintiffs argue. Because no provision exists that would allow the judiciary to review these de facto laws, the Judicial branch’s authority is also compromised.
“This comes down to the importance of having three separate branches of government,” said Munson. “The legislative branch can’t relinquish its own authorities to the executive branch.”
Secondly, the lawsuit claims that the executive order statute is unconstitutional because under state law, the Governor’s Emergency Declaration only ends, and pieces of it may be overturned, only if both chambers of the legislature vote to end it.
The lawsuit argues that combined with the first point, that effectively puts the veto power in the hands of the legislature and the lawmaking part in the hands of the governor, when the state’s Constitution demands the opposite. While the governor must seek permission for the orders from the state’s Executive Council, which includes every statewide official, all are DFLers. By contrast, Republicans have had control of the State Senate since 2016, though they won slightly fewer votes in that election.
In recent weeks, Senate Republicans have become increasingly critical of the governor’s use of executive authority. However, with the DFL-controlled House of Representatives still supportive, those criticisms have failed to gain much traction.
Setting limits
The lawsuit cites the 1983 Supreme Court case of INS vs Chadha in arguing that the “one house” legislative veto is unconstitutional. That case turned on a provision which gave either house of Congress the power to overturn the attorney general’s recommendations.
Part of the Immigration Act of 1965, the measure was designed to allow the Congress to overrule the Attorney General in specific deportation cases. The court found it unconstitutional because it regarded the provision as Congressional overreach.
Thirdly, the lawsuit argued that the governor’s emergency powers should not be construed as to cover a broad public health emergency like COVID-19. Instead, the plaintiffs argue that the powers are much more narrowly limited to short-term emergencies like a storm or flood. Kaardal noted that a DFL-controlled House committee tried to pass a bill explicitly adding a public health emergency to the list of situations covered under the executive order. He argued that shows even the DFL was skeptical that the governor’s powers extend that far.
Drazkowski said that by restricting its use to short-term emergencies, the governor’s power under the statute would be strictly limited. By applying it to the virus, he said that a nearly indefinite state of emergency could be perpetuated.
“We don’t believe that a virus is an act of nature,” Drazkowski said. “A natural disaster has a start and an end to it. This virus will be around forever, along with many other viruses.”
The plaintiffs have asked the District Court to respond to their filing by June 11. That’s because they anticipate that if the case fails, the governor will call the legislature back into session on June 12 to allow them the chance to veto a new Peacetime State of Emergency Declaration.
In addition to the Peacetime State of Emergency Declaration, the legislature will have a full plate for a special session. The bonding bill will be on the top of the list, after legislators failed to come to an agreement on it at the end of regular session.
Given the recent protests and riots against racism and police brutality, police-reform bills are also likely to get considerable discussion. Wracked by riot-related damage, the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul also have significant requests.