The Kenyon Area Business Association now has a new name, or rather an historic one.
After months of discussion, KABA members were comfortable supporting the name change from KABA to KCC (Kenyon Commercial Club), approving the motion at its July 20 meeting.
Finding out the name KABA wasn't as meaningful to most people in the area, KCC Secretary Sarah Jystad said members hope changing the club back to its previous name will resonate with more people.
The history of business associations in Kenyon dates back to 1904. That’s when a story on the front page of the Dec. 22, 1904 The Kenyon Leader reported that local business owners organized to form the Kenyon Commercial Club.
Nearly every businessperson in town attended, the article states, and all agreed to form the club. The original goals of the club were to promote literary and social culture in Kenyon, to promote the town’s commercial and manufacturing interests, and to “foster and encourage through social intercourse a public spirit and feeling of loyalty to the village.”
Founding member and first club president J.C.E. Holmen thought “the club should try to accomplish something locally, so that if an organization should be effected, the businessmen of Kenyon ought to take special interest in it and make it helpful to our own particular locality.”
The club immediately got involved in protecting Kenyon’s business interests by drafting resolutions to legislators on issues of the time, like railroad shipping rates, and later hosting events like the Corn Show of the ‘20s and ‘30s, and events like Rose Fest that continue today.
Like many small towns, Kenyon saw an economic boom in the 1950s, as servicemen returned from war, settled down and started businesses.
At one point, Jystad said the Club had 131 members. The Commercial Club disbanded in the early 2000s, and Kenyon was left without a formal business organization for about a decade.
In 2011, a group of business owners and city officials returned to the idea, but this time naming it the Kenyon Area Business Association.
At that time, the word "area" was key to the name, as the organization accommodated businesses outside of Kenyon itself.
Jystad says those in the surrounding areas are still welcome to join the KCC, emphasizing the fact that anyone is welcome. The more who join, Jystad says ,the more active the club can be. Any business in Kenyon is welcome to join, whether they only have an online presence or have a brick and mortar building. Some community organizations and entities, like the city of Kenyon and Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools, are already members. Currently, Jystad says, there are about 50 members.
Today, the club remains involved in community events throughout the year. It helps run Rose Fest and organizes traditional holiday events like the Easter egg hunt. It also supports future business leaders through annual scholarships for high school seniors.
While the name has changed, the mission of the club — to promote Kenyon businesses and shopping local — has not.
"We want people to shop local," said Jystad, owner of D&S Banner, Sign and Print. "We want them to realize they have a lot right here in Kenyon."
Immediate changes the name change requires (for the time being) includes filing new documents with the bank, creating a new bank account and P.O. box, website, Facebook page, create Commercial Club Cash in place of KABA Kash (all outstanding KABA Kash will still be honored) and door stickers will need to be revised to reflect the new name and given to members. Members indicate all current members will transfer membership to the new club.
Along with the name change comes the urgent need for new faces to the executive board. President Frank Peterson and Secretary Sarah Jystad will complete their terms on the board at the end of the year at the latest, though they plan to continue for a few more meetings. Jystad says they are in need of board members and are actively seeking applicants to fill other positions like vice president and treasurer.