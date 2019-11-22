The Wanamingo City Council meeting unanimously agreed to move ahead with road improvements set to begin next year
This approval authorizes City Engineer Brandon Theobald to receive bids from contractors throughout the next coming months. Theobald hopes to hold a final assessment once the project is bid and assessment amounts are determined by early spring.
Construction is expected to begin next May with completion in the fall.
The improvement project is set to fix roadways with the most wear and tear. It's been found that existing pavement on Third Street W., Fourth Street and First Avenue south of Centennial Street and the alley have deteriorated tremendously.
Half of the existing sanitary sewer service connections at the existing sewer main within the alley are in very poor condition. Portions of the existing sanitary sewer main within the alley are also in poor condition.
The existing pavement in the project area will be ground up and reclaimed. The base will be shaped and compacted to correct any soft or defective areas by excavating and replacing it with a new mixture of materials. Four inches of new blacktop will be applied onto all streets.
In the alley, existing pavement will be removed and replaced with a new mixture of materials for the base, along with the installation of a curb and gutter along the west side of the alley. Four inches of new blacktop will be paved on the alley. The existing clay sewer pipe will be replaced with PVC pipe, along with the installation of new fittings for the existing services and the connection of the new PVC pipe to existing services.
Moving forward
Proposed improvements have been structured into four sections, based on location. The proposed assessments are 30% of total project costs paid by the impacted property owners. Although reasonable estimates of the assessed amount were provided at the hearing, total project costs will be available once bids have been accepted.
Third and Fourth Street improvements have been divided between 20 total lots. For the alley improvements, there are a total of six property owners, with the alley sanitary sewer improvements increased to eight impacted property owners. First Street improvements consist of two total lots.
After an inquiry from a local resident who works for the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the council agreed to look into additional preventative maintenance measures as more money becomes available. That will help make the roads last longer. Bond repayments from previous projects have taken up a majority of the budget, leaving little room for extra maintenance project. Cold patching is designed to have the repaired area ready for use immediately after the job is complete.
Mayor Ryan Holmes said he's thankful for community members who are willing to bring recommendations forward when it comes to maintenance or roadway improvement projects.
"What I appreciate in our town is the fact that we do have so many that people do have specialties or professional experience when it comes to construction/roadway improvements," said Holmes. "That's huge for our town to have better streets and roads."
As each year brings a little more 'wiggle room' in the budget, more opportunities become available for potential projects and other maintenance projects.
"If we continue to maintain what you have for streets and continue to maintain what you have for utilities," said Theobald. "Then we just have to manage the pavement and we will be in good shape."
The final date to make payment on the assessments is set for Nov. 30, 2020. More information about different financing options will be available after bids are received.