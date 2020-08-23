For some, stained glass windows are one of the first things they notice in a church.
But for others, like Kenyon residents Dave Kolsrud and Jim Braaten, their beauty, color and design almost fade from sight.
Kolsrud, whose been attending services at First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Kenyon for 10 years, recalls taking a look at its stained glass windows one of the first Sundays he attended services.
"To me, the wonderful things we see, and seeing them frequently, you kind of miss out on what you're seeing," said Kolsrud, who's taken an interest in the art form.
Back in the 1970s when his internship led him to Chicago, he noted the large buildings that lined his route to work each day. The more he got used to seeing the buildings, the more unnoticed they became. It's likely that same route for a tourist new to the area wouldn't feel that same way.
Even for Braaten, who's a longtime First Evangelical Lutheran Church goer of about 58 years, the stained glass windows are something he once took for granted. After he began using his licensed drone to capture images/videos for the church's Sunday services, he quickly uncovered an appreciation for the artistry that goes into making the windows from his new perspective.
"I've been able to see some slight imperfections, even some damage that you don't see from a distance. I found it interesting," said Braaten. "The windows have been in that church for well over 100 years, if not closer to 150 years, over that amount of time, there's going to be some damage. I can't even imagine what kind of artisan was able to put stuff like that together."
First Evangelical Lutheran Church Pastor Julie Rogness says the stained glass windows she sees inside the church are "amazing" in the way they are put together and in the stories they tell. At First Lutheran, Rogness says there are four windows which depict Biblical stories like Jesus' birth, Jesus praying in the garden, Jesus lifting Peter up out of the water after he sinks from lack of faith and Jesus ascending into heaven.
Rogness added, "They are constantly telling stories as we gather together."
A new story
While working in the Kenyon area, Kolsrud said he enjoyed taking pictures of old barns, and especially the old silos he passed. Since then, his interest in rustic buildings has morphed into an interest in churches, more specifically the stained glass windows that can be found in many of them.
"I think the stained glass windows are an amazing art form," Kolsrud adds.
Two years ago, Kolsrud posted the small four-series of stained glass windows he found in First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Minneapolis, First English Lutheran Church in Faribault and Land Lutheran Church in Zumbrota. Recently, after joining the "Concerned Citizens of Kenyon" Facebook group, he's been re-posting those photos, hoping that those who miss going inside of a church will enjoy seeing them.
"That's all I've done, it's been a lot of fun, I've gotten some pretty good feedback," said Kolsrud. "I am so impressed [with the windows], so I have [the photos] and share them."
Looking to the future, Kolsrud predicts there won't be nearly as many stained glass windows around as there was in the past, especially considering how time consuming and expensive they are. St. John's United Church of Christ and the Cathedral of Our Merciful Saviour in Faribault are two churches Kolsrud has his eye on for the next round of photos in his series — once he's allowed back in churches again, of course.
Braaten, too, enjoys being able to provide church goers with important elements of the church and to help them remember what the stained glass windows look like through the recordings he puts together for First Lutheran. He predicts other churches have windows as equally impressive as First Lutheran's, and hold the same significance.
Another thing Braaten has learned was seeing how the change in the angle of sun affects the way the light shines through the windows. Each day the sun is different as it moves through the sky, and throughout the year, as it moves more to the south, Braaten says the way the light comes through them is constantly changing.
Through capturing detailed images of different segments of the stained glass windows, Braaten says one interesting thing about the window behind the altar, with Jesus praying in the garden, is a crack in the glass over Jesus' eye, signifying to a tear. Although it doesn't wreck the integrity of the image or district from the story, Braaten says it's now a part of that window, therefore adding a new story. Those sitting in the church aren't able to see it, but Braaten says when he flies his drone up close, it's visible.
"A big part of the church are the walls, the woodwork, arches and ceiling, which are all kind of neat, but there's something very special about the windows," said Braaten. "I think people take it for granted unless put in a position to take video of them, to get a renewed appreciation for them."