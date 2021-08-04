Clue 1
Flowers and grass are easy to see,
Watch your step to avoid a happy honeybee.
Finding this medallion, do you have some doubts,
Cauliflower, cabbage, kale or Brussels sprouts.
Seek and you will find to the left of the cross,
Leaving work early, needs permission from a boss.
Clue 2
As you stroll through the grass, you should be in no hurry,
And the shade of the trees, could remove all your worry.
Buildings, historical figures, and trivia can lead the way,
Pay careful attention so you don’t wonder astray.
Stop to see your own reflection,
Take a step in the right direction.
Rules:
The medallion will be hidden on city property, Seekers do not have to climb or dig to find the medallion.
Clues will be posted weekly and have two or more clues in the verse. Anyone is eligible to claim the prize: $50 in KABA cash and $50 cash.
The Medallion Hunt is void at noon, Thursday, Aug. 22. To claim the prize, call Doug at SIFT Thrift Store.