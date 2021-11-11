Kenyon-Wanamingo students from kindergarten through 12th grade gathered alongside staff, parents and grandparents Thursday to remember and recognize Veterans Day with traditional programs.
A program took place at the Middle/High School in the morning featuring the Kenyon Veterans Color Guard, another was held in the afternoon at the Elementary School with the Wanamingo Honor Guard/VFW.
The morning program began as ususal with the presentation of colors, followed by the presentation of a flag from each branch of the United States military — Army, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force and Navy. The K-W HS Band, under the direction of Claire Larson, played the song of each branch of the armed forces, while a member of the veterans Color Guard presented the corresponding flag. Those who served in that particular branch were invited to raise their hand, while attendees clapped and cheered along with the beat of the music. Members of the Kenyon VFW Auxiliary handed out poppies to attendees before the program began.
The K-W HS Choir, under the direction of Stephanie Schumacher, sang "Song for the Unsung Hero," before master of ceremonies Paul Senjem introduced guest speaker Tyler Kistner, and later sang "My Country Tis of Thee."
Kistner was an active duty Marine for 10 years and served as part of the Marine Raiders. Still in the Marine Reserves, Kistner told attendees of the morning program that this was his first Veterans Day at home. In years past, he felt it was more important to be serving on Veterans Day, but felt this year it was equally as important to be speaking to students and members in Kenyon.
After watching the events of 9/11 unfold while in eighth grade, Kistner said he felt a desire to do more, which would later lead him to join the Marines. Today, Kistner said 6% of the United States population are veterans, and stressed the importance of thanking veterans on all days of the year, not just on Nov. 11.
"Always remember veterans on this day, but let the other 364 days be an opportunity to thank veterans, too," said Kistner.
When looking at a veteran, Kistner encouraged everyone to thank them and truly understand the story they lived, as many carry burdens with them well beyond their time of service.
"Never stop thanking veterans and giving praise," said Kistner. "Reach out that hand, and never lose that pride and patriotism for those that give everything."
Kistner ended his speech the same way he started it, thanking the Veterans Color Guard, the band and choir for their performances, emcee Senjem and the school for allowing him the opportunity to share his words with attendees.
During the flag folding ceremony to honor fallen comrades, the choir sang "God Bless America," and senior Arin Kyllo had the honor of playing "Taps."
After the Veterans Color Guard retired the colors, Senjem thanked all for attending and commended students for their respectful behavior throughout the program. Senjem added many of the local veterans refer to the students as "their kids," making their respect and behavior extra meaningful.
Veterans and members of support groups then headed to the Kenyon VFW for lunch. An afternoon program took place in the Elementary School where the Wanamingo Honor Guard presented the colors, and students serenaded attendees with patriotic songs, among other events. After the ceremony, Honor Guard members went into the individual classrooms to speak to the students personally.