Kenyon-Wanamingo High School Principal Matt Ryan announced Monday that Alex Vold and Rachel Nesseth, K-W High School seniors, have been selected to represent their school in the academics, arts, and athletics award program known as Triple "A." A special congratulations to Rachel Nesseth as she was also recognized as the Sub-Region 4 Triple "A" selection!
In honor of their nominations Ryan said, “Alex and Rachel are students who have embraced their high school experience at Kenyon-Wanamingo by being involved in the arts as well as multiple extracurricular and leadership opportunities. They are also high achieving students academically who have taken higher rigor classes to help them prepare for their future educational plans. When it comes to students who are well rounded in all three areas of the Triple ‘A’ Award, Alex and Rachel are two of the best!”
Established in 1988, the Academics, Arts, and Athletics Award (Triple ‘A’ Award) is sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League. The award goes to high school seniors who have a “B” or better grade point average and who participate in League-sponsored athletic and fine arts activities. Triple "A" Award recipients are selected by a multi-level process involving the MSHSL's member schools and administrative regions. A rubric is used to score all local applications and these two individuals were selected based on the criteria.
Alex, the son of Cory and Jen Vold of Kenyon, has been involved in the following activities: Football, baseball, trap shooting, band, and National Honor Society. Alex has challenged himself academically with a rigorous course load including AP and College in the Schools classes! He has a 4.205 weighted GPA. Alex plans to attend Rochester Community and Technical College and enroll in the Facility Service and Technology Program (FAST).
Rachel, daughter of Barney and Laura Nesseth of rural Wanamingo, has been involved in the following activities: Volleyball, dance team, track and field, band, choir, theater, student council, National Honor Society, Knowledge Bowl, and Student School Board Representative. Rachel has challenged herself academically with a rigorous course load including AP and College in the Schools classes! She has a 4.3 weighted GPA. Rachel plans to attend Concordia College in Moorhead for Biochemistry. Rachel also plans to participate in Track and Field at Concordia.
As part of the Triple ‘A’ Award application process students were asked to share how their involvement in the arts, athletics, and academics has developed them as a person. Alex and Rachel wrote the following in response.
Alex Vold: "I believe it is extremely important to be involved in the Arts, Academics, and Athletics because they create an overall more well-rounded person when someone is involved in these activities as I am.
Hard work and persistence are essential to being successful. After every home baseball game, the team “puts the field to bed”, meaning we restore the field to the perfect condition it was before the game. I take pride in having an excellent baseball field to play on because it shows we are proud of our school and work ethic. Receiving the Charlie Hustle Award in Baseball was proof of my desire and dedication to the condition of the baseball field and the team. Additionally, my hard work and tenacity paid off on the football field this fall by being named the Kenyon-Wanamingo Most Improved Football Player. I am proud that my dedication and the results of my hard work were recognized by my teammates and coaches.
Another lesson I learned was to enhance my problem-solving skills by challenging myself. Being in the percussion is an example of using my problem-solving skills because I need to master many different instruments. Problem-solving skills are essential to succeed in everyday life because there will always be obstacles to overcome and problems to solve. No matter what you do after high school, problem-solving skills are always needed and they are skills that I will continue to use throughout the rest of my life.”
Rachel Nesseth: "My involvement in the arts, academics and athletics has shaped who I am as a person. It has taught me patience, persistence, teamwork, and efficient communication as well as numerous other things that will continue to help me wherever I end up in life. With the arts I’ve learned how to work to be creative and reach personal goals as well as working together with a group to achieve a common goal. My involvement in academics and my drive that I have found and used will get me far throughout college, internships and my life as a whole. Pushing myself to be the best that I can be and holding myself to a high standard is something that I am very proud of. And lastly my involvement in athletics, which I believe has shaped me the most into the person I am today. Throughout the years of being involved in athletics, I’ve learned in the process how to be a good teammate and support others as well as push others to achieve goals. I have learned how to listen to input from coaches and work to make those changes. I have directly seen that when you put in the work you will get the results and I believe that my involvement in all of these activities throughout high school has benefited me in many ways. These experiences have impacted my perspective on life, given me opportunities to grow and be challenged. I look forward to continuing these aspects in my future."
Congratulations to Alex and Rachel and best of luck to them in their bright futures!