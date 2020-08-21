As anticipation continues to build for in-person classes at Kenyon-Wanamingo Schools this fall, K-W Band Director Claire Larson has been busy preparing to keep students safe, while giving them an opportunity to let the music flow.
Under the theme, “Can’t Mask the Music,” Larson says the K-W Band will continue to move forward with optimism and embrace the challenges ahead. This year, students can expect to see some slight changes, including a change in location as all students in grades seven through 12 will rehearse in an outdoor-classroom setting on three sections of bleachers placed outside of the band room's side door. Through various state and district guidelines, Larson has developed a plan that allows students to rehearse together as a group while at a safe distance in the great outdoors.
With a laugh, Larson adds, "It'll be the safest classroom in the whole school with all the ventilation and room available."
As the weather begins to turn, Larson says band classes will resume in an indoor setting, either in the gymnasium or split between the band and choir rooms. At this point, Larson says all instrumentalists will have instrument masks or shields which will be expected to be in place during class indoors. This is complies with guidelines provided after aerosol studies have been completed by national music organizations. Students will follow all school rules and there will be appropriate spacing in the rooms. Larson says sharing instruments will not be allowed. Students are also expected to have their own music, equipment and supplies.
This fall, Larson also plans to start a marching band, something the district hasn't seen in over 50 years ago, since Gary Skundberg's time, as well as a color guard. Since students can play their instruments in an outdoor setting without a mask, marching band brings a good opportunity for students to embrace the outdoors.
Under the direction of drum line leader Seth Kyllo and drum major Brianna Ryan, the marching band plans to share their music (from a social distance in a safe manner) Oct. 23 at the K-W football field. The show will feature music from the '60s, '70s and '80s, relevant to the times.
With holding live concerts in an indoor setting off the table for this year, Larson says this may be one of the few chances the band will have to perform for parents and the community live. After meeting with the senior band officers, Larson was heard positive feedback and insisted that they are able to get out into the community and share their music with others. Two professionals, Jordan Warfield, a friend of the K-W music program, has offered his expertise and knowledge over the past six years or so, and is writing the program. Sydney Truran, of North Central College in Illinois, has written the color guard drill. Larson says she has also put together videos and will communicate via Zoom with the flag line as needed.
Larson adds, "I want people in our communities to realize we aren't throwing in the towel, we are always finding creative ways to connect music with the community. It's something to look forward too, and the kids want to be back, they want to play. It's an exciting time!"
A positive outlook
Throughout the last several months, Larson says some of the band officers, along with Kyllo and Ryan, traveled to Lourdes High School in Rochester to get a feel for how to maneuver on the field, how band members learn a routine and how they warm up.
"With everything going on, I had to be creative and think outside of the box," said Larson. "I don't have 12 flags, so we are borrowing six of them from Stewartville, a pretty well-established marching program, who was happy to help out and give us the flags."
Larson says the Lourdes band director is also allowing K-W to use a lot of their equipment. Since they also are a well-established marching band, Larson says they had a lot of older equipment that wasn't being used.
Senior Brianna Ryan, who will begin her second year as drum major, looks forward to the opportunities Larson has created for the fall. Although acting as drum major puts Ryan in a significant leadership position, she's eager to implement something new and hopes her classmates will be just as eager. Given how closely knit the K-W Band, and how driven and connected they are with each other, Ryan believes they can put a good show together.
"I know this senior year will be worse than last year for seniors, but we're all so blessed to have Ms. Larson as our teacher. She always comes up with ideas to make things memorable, and we're all excited to be back playing with everyone," said Ryan. "Band has always been one of those classes where all sorts of people come together and we just play and it's tough to do that online. We're super excited to be back, even though it's outside, it's better than on a computer screen."