When state and federal legislators broke ground last fall for the Hwy. 14 expansion from Owatonna to Dodge Center, the was one clear message: we aren’t done yet.
On Thursday, celebrations erupted once more for those living along the Hwy. 14 corridor as it was officially announced that federal funding had been secured for the last remaining two-lane stretch of the road from Nicollet to New Ulm, often considered the state’s deadliest. The funding will come from a $22 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) program.
“I am extremely proud to announce that because of this federal grant and state provided funds, the long overdue completion of the Highway 14 project – more than 50 years in the making – will finally become a reality,” said U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn (R-Blue Earth) during an impromptu press conference in New Ulm to announce the funding. “Hwy. 14’s completion will go a long way toward enhancing safety, expanding commerce and improving transportation efficiency and quality of life for the hardworking men and women of southern Minnesota.”
In May, the state Legislature passed a measure to allow the Minnesota Department of Transportation to apply for a $36 million federal Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation Act (TIFIA) loan for Hwy. 14 administered through the Rural Project Initiative and Build America Bureau of the United States Department of Transportation. State Sen. Nick Frentz (D-North Mankato) said in a statement that legislators are confident Minnesota will be approved for the TIFIA loan, which, between the BUILD grant and commitments from MnDOT and Nicollet County ($3.5 million), will fully fund the estimated $92.7 million project.
“The BUILD grant will reduce what the state of Minnesota must contribute, and that is a direct benefit to Minnesota taxpayers,” said Frentz. “The 12-mile stretch from Nicollet to New Ulm is shovel-ready and we could see the project finished by the end of 2022, which is a huge benefit for all southern Minnesota.”
“This was a win-win solution that I’m proud to be a part of,” he said.
The expansion of Hwy. 14 has been a personal topic for many in thee region. In 2020 alone, there have been two fatal crashes on the 12-mile two-lane stretch. State Rep. Jeff Brand (D-St. Peter) said Thursday that the federal grant is both welcome and much-needed for his district which includes the dangerous stretch of road.
“For too long our community has been home to one of the deadliest highways in the state,” Brand said. “Today’s news is a victory for the tireless advocates and a testament to the determination of the folks at the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s District 7, who refused to let this opportunity pass us by.”
Among those advocates is Owatonna City Councilmember Kevin Raney, who also serves as the current president of the Hwy. 14 Partnership. When funding was first secured for the expansion project from Owatonna to Dodge Center in 2018, Raney was quick to assert that his advocacy would not end until the highway is a continuous four-lane stretch from New Ulm to Rochester.
“The federal BUILD grant announced [Thursday] is fantastic news for southern Minnesota. This grant will help ensure that Hwy. 14 expansion between Nicollet to New Ulm can proceed as quickly as possible,” Raney said in a statement Thursday. “We have waited too long and lost too many neighbors on Hwy. 14 over the years, but the progress we’ve seen this year is a source of hope. Completion of this project will save lives and help our local economies emerge from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.”
“The collaboration that has taken place across multiple levels of government to keep this project moving despite the COVID-19 pandemic is living proof that when we pull together, Minnesotans can tackle big problems,” he said.